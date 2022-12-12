‘Farmer anxiety on the rise’ despite sector profits up 30% in 2022

Farm profits are projected to soar by 30pc, or €1.127bn, in 2022 according to advanced estimates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The statisticians expect the value of agricultural output at basic prices to be up by 26pc, to €12,685m in 2022. Milk is expected to generate 39pc of the value of this output.

With almost no change in output volumes and a price increase of 46pc, the value of milk production is forecast to rise by €1.567bn to €4.962bn.

Reacting to the report, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said “no dairy farmer is working a 40 hour week and if we were to go back to what the hourly rate is, most would be on minimum wage.

“Farmer anxiety is on the rise about what’s coming down the line. There’s no talk of input costs going down, and farmers are facing a drop in the PPI and changes to the nitrates derogation.

“Farmers have dealt with price stagnation for years and it’s important now to acknowledge the reasonable year that 2022 has been. We can’t have a case where prices come under pressure again.

“Minister McConalogue and his team must ensure the price paid to the primary producer is protected.”

The CSO statisticians also found that the value of almost all livestock will also grow in 2022, with cattle production expected to experience the largest increase with its value rising by 20pc, or €527m, to €3.108bn.

Despite the expectation that the volume of most crops would fall in 2022, crop values will grow by 14pc to €2.438bn. While volumes are forecast to contract by 4pc, cereal values are estimated to rise by 49pc to €649m due to average price increases of 53pc.

Intermediate consumption costs are estimated to increase by 25pc, or €1.522bn to €7.647bn in 2022.

With price increases of 141pc, the cost of fertilisers is forecast to grow by 97pc, up €585m. The cost of feedstuffs is expected to increase by 31pc to €2.360bn, with prices accounting for 28pc of this rise.

Commenting, CSO Agricultural Accounts and Production Section statistician Mairead Griffin said the latest figures provide an early indicator of the performance of the agricultural sector.

“The price of fertilisers experienced the largest increase of all inputs. However, the full impact of higher prices was allayed by a reduction of 19pc in the volume of fertilisers used on Irish farms,” she said.

“With the well-publicised increases in the price of energy and lubricants, which is expected to average 39pc for the agricultural sector, their cost to farmers is forecast to grow by 42pc to €649m in 2022.

“On a more positive note, certain types of farm incomes rose significantly, due mainly to substantial price increases.”