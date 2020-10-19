Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmer anger mounts at Bord Bia over handling of PGI bid

IFA council members call for motion of no confidence in agency chief Tara McCarthy

Suckler cow and calf Expand

Close

Suckler cow and calf

Suckler cow and calf

Suckler cow and calf

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There were calls last week by some members of the IFA national council for a motion of no confidence in Bord Bia boss Tara McCarthy.

It’s understood at least six members of IFA national council called for a motion of no confidence in McCarthy and Bord Bia, after it emerged there is no farmer representation on a Bord Bia beef Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which works on the Bord Bia grass-fed standard.

This was developed by Bord Bia to market Irish beef and includes beef from young bulls.