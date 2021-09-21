Farmer anger at Teagasc chief’s ‘cavalier dismissal’ of suckler sector

Teagasc’s support of suckler beef production has been questioned after controversial comments by its outgoing director claiming the body is now advocating farmers switch to dairy-beef systems.

Professor Gerry Boyle has indicated his preference for dairy beef production on several occasions in recent weeks, but went a step further last week by indicating that Teagasc as a matter of policy, was now recommending a move away from suckler production.

Speaking during a Q&A session at Dublin Economics Workshop last week, Prof Boyle said: “We are very strongly advocating, based on research, that we shift from beef cow production to what we call dairy beef production.

“And that would be a massive change... certainly, we’ve identified very significant profit opportunities for farmers switching to that alternative.”

He went on to highlight that such a switch would be “politically highly charged” because “there are so many farmers raising beef all over the country” and because it sustains an employment-intensive industry.

However, he said: “The core profitability is very, very poor. I’ve been saying that for years and years — we have all the data.”

Criticism

Prof Boyle’s comments come just weeks after the Government proposed plans to restrict suckler cow numbers in a key scheme under the next CAP, and they drew wide criticism from farmer representatives.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said it was “appalling” that a senior industry figure would show such disregard for a farm sector that is unique in the scale of its significance in every county.

“100,000 farmers are involved in beef production,” he said. “To dismiss them in such a cavalier fashion shows very poor judgement.

“Of all people, Gerry Boyle should know the value of the beef suckler sector to the rural economy. As an economist, he should also know the wider benefits of the livestock sector in towns and villages across the country.”

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher the role of Teagasc should be to support suckler farmers, not to make the sector redundant.

“Teagasc need to face up to the fact that they never thought about the bull calves when it came to dairy expansion plans, and it is not the job of suckler farmers to solve this problem now,” he said.

“A good starting point would be if Teagasc advised dairy farmers that Jersey cross breeding is unsustainable and has no place as a foundation for a beef sector.”

IFA deputy president and Teagasc board member Brian Rushe told the Farming Independent yesterday that he had spoken directly to Prof Boyle and Teagasc chairman Liam Herlihy regarding the comments.

“I expressed huge disappointment and frustration on behalf of myself as a board member, the IFA and all suckler farmers,” he said.

“I want it to be absolutely clear that it is not my policy, the policy of IFA or the board of Teagasc’s policy to encourage farmers to switch from sucklers to dairy beef.”

A spokesperson for Teagasc said the organisation supports both suckler beef production and dairy beef production through its research, advisory and education programmes.

The spokesperson added that new enhanced Teagasc Knowledge Transfer Programmes for the drystock sector are planned and will be introduced later this autumn.