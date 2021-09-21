Farming

Farmer anger at Teagasc chief’s ‘cavalier dismissal’ of suckler sector

Farm orgs hit back after outgoing director Prof Gerry Boyle says his organisation ‘strongly
advocates’ switch to dairy beef production

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

Teagasc’s support of suckler beef production has been questioned after controversial comments by its outgoing director claiming the body is now advocating farmers switch to dairy-beef systems.

Professor Gerry Boyle has indicated his preference for dairy beef production on several occasions in recent weeks, but went a step further last week by indicating that Teagasc as a matter of policy, was now recommending a move away from suckler production.

Speaking during a Q&A session at Dublin Economics Workshop last week, Prof Boyle said: “We are very strongly advocating, based on research, that we shift from beef cow production to what we call dairy beef production.

