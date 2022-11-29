Farming

Farming

Farmer alarm at EU’s proposed rewetting regulations

Looming law could force farmers to increase water tables on drained agricultural peatlands to “near or at the soil surface”

Nature restoration: Rewetted peatland Expand

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Farmers could be required to increase water tables on drained agricultural peatlands to “near or at the soil surface” under a looming EU rewetting law, it has been proposed.

In a new draft compromise text on the EU Commission’s Nature Restoration Regulation – which aims to restore degraded ecosystems, increase biodiversity and mitigate against climate change – the European Council suggests the definition of “rewetting peatland” should mean:

