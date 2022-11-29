Farmer alarm at EU’s proposed rewetting regulations

Farmers could be required to increase water tables on drained agricultural peatlands to “near or at the soil surface” under a looming EU rewetting law, it has been proposed.

In a new draft compromise text on the EU Commission’s Nature Restoration Regulation – which aims to restore degraded ecosystems, increase biodiversity and mitigate against climate change – the European Council suggests the definition of “rewetting peatland” should mean:

“A deliberate action that aims to bring the water table of a drained peatland back to that of the peat-forming peatland; the peatland is rewetted when the mean annual water table is near or at the soil surface.”

It comes as Government remains concerned about the impact of the proposed regulation which says member states must introduce restoration measures on 30pc of drained agricultural peatlands by 2030 with a quarter rewetted, 50pc by 2040 with half rewetted, and 70pc by 2050 with half rewetted.

Although it’s been confirmed part of this rewetting can take place on peat extraction sites, including Bord na Móna bogs, Ireland has just 827 sq km of peat extraction sites while grassland use on drained peatlands is around 3,300 sq km.

The INHFA will seek clarity on the proposed definition at a meeting with the Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment in Brussels today.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said: “Our concerns are the definitions for ‘rewetting peatlands’ and ‘the hills’. As farmers, we couldn’t work with the definition proposed by the Council, it would basically take 350,000ha of reclaimed peatlands out of agricultural production which could lead to problems for food security.”

“For the hills, will they be defined as a ‘habitat’ or ‘agricultural eco-system’? If you take ‘agriculture’ away from the definition you’re just one step from taking away CAP payments, so there is a big risk there.”

On the proposed ‘rewetting peatlands’ definition, a Department of Housing spokesperson said: “There are concerns around challenges posed by the impacts, timing, equity considerations and deliverability of the current version of the proposed regulation. We will continue to work to ensure Ireland’s particular land use context is fully recognised and accommodated in the text of the regulation as it evolves over the coming months.”

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said: “The proposals need to be cognisant of the possible implications for food security and rural communities as well as taking account of Ireland’s extensively grazed grassland system.”