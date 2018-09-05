Farmer (58) suffered 'catastrophic' head injuries after being kicked by cow

Thomas Flynn of Carinaulth, Arigna, Co Roscommon was securing his cows in a cattle pen on his farmyard when the accident happened on March 10 2017. The incident was unwitnessed. Mr Flynn’s wife was inside the family home preparing for work.

The farmer is believed to have been in a vulnerable position as he bent to close off three metal bars to secure the cattle inside the pen. He was expecting the vet later that day for a herd test, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Anna Flynn said it was shortly before 8am when she saw what looked like his feet on the ground in the farmyard. She ran outside.

“A bar from the cattle pen was lying partially on top of him,” she said.

An ambulance was called and Mr Flynn was transported to a helipad at the Arigna Mining Museum for transfer to University Hospital Galway. A CT scan revealed facial fractures and extensive head injuries and the man was transferred to Beaumont Hospital later that day.

Despite two surgeries to save him, Mr Flynn died two days later in hospital. The cause of death was cranio-cerebral trauma, according to a post-mortem carried out by Dr Francesca Brett.

Mr Flynn had a small farm of four cows, two calves and two donkeys, the court heard. He had extensive experience having grown up farming.