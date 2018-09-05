Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 5 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmer (58) suffered 'catastrophic' head injuries after being kicked by cow

The Dublin Coroner's Court
The Dublin Coroner's Court

Louise Roseingrave

A 58 year old farmer suffered catastrophic head injuries after he sustained a suspected kick from a cow.

Thomas Flynn of Carinaulth, Arigna, Co Roscommon was securing his cows in a cattle pen on his farmyard when the accident happened on March 10 2017. The incident was unwitnessed. Mr Flynn’s wife was inside the family home preparing for work.

The farmer is believed to have been in a vulnerable position as he bent to close off three metal bars to secure the cattle inside the pen. He was expecting the vet later that day for a herd test, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Anna Flynn said it was shortly before 8am when she saw what looked like his feet on the ground in the farmyard. She ran outside.

“A bar from the cattle pen was lying partially on top of him,” she said.

An ambulance was called and Mr Flynn was transported to a helipad at the Arigna Mining Museum for transfer to University Hospital Galway. A CT scan revealed facial fractures and extensive head injuries and the man was transferred to Beaumont Hospital later that day.

Despite two surgeries to save him, Mr Flynn died two days later in hospital. The cause of death was cranio-cerebral trauma, according to a post-mortem carried out by Dr Francesca Brett.

Mr Flynn had a small farm of four cows, two calves and two donkeys, the court heard. He had extensive experience having grown up farming.

Also Read

Health and Safety Inspector Brian McHugh visited the farm on the day of the incident and said he believed the farmer's injuries were the result of a kick from an animal.

He said the style of pen on the farm, with three metal sliding bars was unusual. He said safe handling equipment for small farmers, many of whom work alone, is important.

“Sliding those bars, you are bending down into a confined space. You’re in a danger zone lifting bars into place.

“We would prefer better handling facilities, in this instance a hinge gate that could be swung closed, would be a quicker way of securing the cows.”

“There were two calves in the pen which may have caused the cows to be more agitated, it might have been the protective instinct of the mother, she may have gotten spooked or startled."

He noted that farmyard upgrade works involve additional costs to the farmer.

“There is a cost associated and with the small nature of the farm in question here, we have to be aware of what is practical,” Mr McHugh said.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

25/8/2018 Balla Mart, Mayo Lot Number 72 Weight 700Kg DoB 12/7/16 Breed CHX Sex Bullock Price €1450 Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers on the back foot as factories get ruthless
Mince meat was the most commonly contaminated product followed by sausages, kebabs and restaurant curries.

UK meat testing: Some meat sampled had up to four animals in it
The farm at Lisnagon features

Prime Meath holding guided at €10,000/ac
Malachy McMeel and his assistant Conor Coyle with his Texel rams at the Sheep Ireland Elite Sale.

Flying trade for top Texel rams
File: Police

Border farmer killed in accident while baling silage
The average suckler herd size is under 20 cows.

Suckler farmers need 120 cows for average wage
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Brexit: Creed highlights potential damage of 'no-deal' on agri-food sector in...