Farm roadways grants set to be approved under TAMS 3 scheme

Aid on certain dairy equipment to be capped as investment ceiling lifted to €90k

The Department of Agriculture has said TAMS 3, which includes grants for farm roadways, is scheduled to open in January 2023

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers will be able to get grants for farm roadways and underpasses from January, however grant aid for dairy equipment is set to be capped.

Significant changes are expected to the investments eligible for the new TAMS 3 scheme with the investment ceiling rising from €80,000 to €90,000 and an increased grant rate of 50pc for Farm Safety, Organic, Solar and Lower Emission Slurry Spreading investments being introduced.

