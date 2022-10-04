Farm orgs call for reverse of ‘ridiculous’ levy on concrete

Farm leaders have hit out at a 10pc levy to be introduced on concrete blocks and ready-mix in a bid to raise €80m a year, as announced in Budget 2023.

The levy is to be applied from April 3.

It comes following a Government decision in November 2021 to introduce a levy to contribute towards meeting the substantial cost of the Mica Redress Scheme.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said: “This will have huge implications for farmers. It will impact many farms that need a load of ready-mix for upgrades.

“It may also impact various concrete products, and ICSA will be engaging with the detail of this.

“For example, many water troughs are now concrete products.

“It will have huge implications for any farmer building a slatted tank, slurry or silage storage or grain storage facilities.

“This will mean that standard costings for TAMS grants will have to be revised upwards.

“ICSA is calling on the Government to reverse this ridiculous levy. How can it make sense to impose a substantial fine on farmers as well as on those looking to build or acquire a house because of defective blocks sold by certain companies? I just cannot understand what the Government is thinking in relation to this ill-advised levy.

“This will overshadow the announcement of accelerated capital allowances for slurry storage (two-year write-off rather than seven years).”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the slurry storage allowances were “a notable step forward and as making sense on financial and environmental grounds” but he too said the new concrete levy would dilute their effectiveness.