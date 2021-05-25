Farming

Farm leaders warn agri sector at risk to copycat cyberattack

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Declan O'Brien

A cyber attack on the Department of Agriculture could potentially paralyse cattle movements and animal slaughtering, bring beef exports to a standstill, and seriously delay the delivery of close to €2 billion in direct payments to farmers.

As the HSE continued to battle the impact of a major cyber attack that has severely disrupted health services across the country, farm leaders warned that the agriculture sector was extremely exposed to a copycat strike.

