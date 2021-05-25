Farm leaders warn agri sector at risk to copycat cyberattack

A cyber attack on the Department of Agriculture could potentially paralyse cattle movements and animal slaughtering, bring beef exports to a standstill, and seriously delay the delivery of close to €2 billion in direct payments to farmers.

As the HSE continued to battle the impact of a major cyber attack that has severely disrupted health services across the country, farm leaders warned that the agriculture sector was extremely exposed to a copycat strike.

The farm organisations pointed out that should a similar attack in October disable the Department’s direct payments system, more than €1 billion in transfers to farmers would be put at immediate risk.

Equally, an attack on the Department’s computer network that impacted the AIMS system could potentially shut down the marts and slaughter plants at the busiest time of the year by blocking access to its vital traceability database, seriously disrupting the country’s €2.5 billion beef export industry.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConnalogue, to reassure farmers that the Department’s IT systems are fully protected against hacking by ransom-ware criminals, in light of the HSE catastrophe.

“Farmers are asking me if their applications for schemes like the Basic Payment and all of the schemes under the rural development programme are protected. All of these schemes are now online and there would be chaos if anything interfered with the security of the applications,” Mr Kelleher said.

The Department stated that its technical staff “operate and monitor all relevant systems to the highest levels”, and had closely engaged with experts in the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

However, the Department declined to comment when asked if it had suffered a cyber attack, or an attempted cyber attack, over the last five years, and what actions had been taken to prevent potential attacks into the future.

“For operational and security reasons, we are advised by the NCSC not to disclose details of systems and processes which could in any way compromise those [security] efforts,” the Department stated.

“In particular, it is not considered appropriate to disclose information which might assist criminals to identify potential vulnerabilities in departmental cyber-security arrangements. Therefore, it is not considered appropriate to disclose particular arrangements in place in relation to cyber security tools and services,” it added.

In 2020 the Department made in region of 495,000 payments totalling over €2.1 billion; the vast majority of these were made to its 130,000 farmer clients, as well as to agri-businesses.

To make these payments, the Department has access to sensitive private and financial data on the vast majority of the country’s farmers and associated businesses.

Given the dependence on computer systems, the INHFA warned that a cyber-attack on the Department risked compromising confidential client/farmer information.

“With all payments now made electronically into farmers bank accounts such an attack would provide these criminals with bank details, addresses, PPS number, telephone numbers and emails addresses. If such information was published on the dark web then farmers could find themselves in a very vulnerable position,” INHFA spokesman, Vincent Roddy pointed out.

“The state must ensure that required IT protections are in place across all Government departments. The autumn period is critical to farmers in terms of paying bills and EU payments are central to that timeline,” said ICMSA’s Lorcan McCabe.