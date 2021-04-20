Farm leaders agree to ‘minimum’ 10pc cut in livestock emissions by 2030

Food production in Ireland is facing a decade of “transformative” change, with environmental compliance set to dictate development across all sectors to 2030 and beyond, it has emerged.

A draft of the long-awaited 2030 Agri-Food Strategy — the 10-year successor to FoodWise 2025 — reveals, for the first time, that Ireland will target a “minimum 10pc reduction in biogenic methane” gas from livestock by 2030, and then by 24pc-47pc by 2050.

This is the same as the approach taken by New Zealand’s lawmakers in 2019.

However, no reference or baseline year against which performance on this target will be measured is mentioned in the report.

The blueprint — developed, and agreed to, by all committee members (including farm organisations) — sets out four “high-level missions” underpinned by “22 goals” to develop “an economic, social and environmentally” sustainable food system driven by consumers, the market and society at home and abroad.

It aims for:

■ a 325,000t limit on annual chemical nitrogen use;

■ a 50pc drop in nitrous oxide emissions associated with fertiliser use;

■ a decline in management intensity on a minimum of 40,000ha of peat-based soils over the next 10 years;

■ 90pc of all slurry to be applied by low emissions equipment by 2027;

■ 65pc of straight CAN fertiliser sales to be protected urea / protected nitrogen by 2030;

■ at least a 20pc redeployment of renewable energy technologies on farm;

■ a surge in forestry and organic farming.

Despite such fundamental shifts in practice to make Ireland “a world leader in sustainable food systems”, it projects the real price of food will “remain stable or slightly reduce” over the same period.

It also aims to grow agri-food exports to €21 billion by 2030.

Yet questions remain over concrete actions to achieve the challenging targets set by the committee — chaired by agricultural economist Tom Arnold, and which the Environmental Pillar abruptly exited this year over “environmental and legal failings” in the draft plan.

The strategy points to the “immediate implementation” of the Government’s Ag-Climatise roadmap (comprising 29 actions aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of agriculture), the establishment of a “SignPost Farm Programme”, the roll-out of “carbon farming” and increased research and innovation on how GHGs from livestock farming are understood and addressed.

It says actions will be built on “through more detailed plans and programmes” to be published in spring 2022.

The 2030 strategy will also be done within the framework of the five-yearly sectoral budgets provided for under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill to be decided during 2021.

It states: “In advance of these decisions, the strategy cannot propose a detailed plan for the delivery of a carbon-neutral sector by 2050, but it can indicate certain parameters, policy directions and milestones.

“Ag-Climatise foresees a significant reduction in methane emissions, in the order of 24-47pc, out to 2050. This strategy to 2030 adds to this ambition by aiming to achieve a minimum 10pc reduction in biogenic methane by 2030.

“This aligns with the international position of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and mirrors the approach being taken elsewhere.

“In conjunction with measures to reduce emissions from the national herd, technology will play a key role in underpinning this ambition.

“Under the auspices of the 2030 process, detailed plans will be produced by quarter two 2022 to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the dairy and the beef sectors.

“Ag-Climatise makes clear that an increase in the total national cattle herd above current levels will result in failure to achieve its targets,

“While suckler cow numbers have gradually reduced over recent years, the number of dairy cows continues to increase, although recent CSO data indicates the pace of that increase has slowed and total cattle numbers are relatively stable.

“These plans should reduce total methane, nitrous oxide and ammonia emissions, and make a positive contribution to improved water quality and biodiversity; address regulatory and legislative requirements; and build on the AgClimatise measures — particularly the impact of management practices and the application of existing technologies at farm level.”

Consultation period

The draft strategy will now go for a two-month public consultation period.

It comes the same week that ifac’s Annual Farm Report (based on the views of 1,700 farmers) found that a whopping 84pc of farmers intend to “maintain or increase herd numbers” over the next three years.