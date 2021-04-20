Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farm leaders agree to ‘minimum’ 10pc cut in livestock emissions by 2030

Suckler herd. Stock image. Expand
Tom Arnold Expand

Close

Suckler herd. Stock image.

Suckler herd. Stock image.

Tom Arnold

Tom Arnold

/

Suckler herd. Stock image.

Claire Mc Cormack

Food production in Ireland is facing a decade of “transformative” change, with environmental compliance set to dictate development across all sectors to 2030 and beyond, it has emerged.

A draft of the long-awaited 2030 Agri-Food Strategy the 10-year successor to FoodWise 2025 reveals, for the first time, that Ireland will target a “minimum 10pc reduction in biogenic methane” gas from livestock by 2030, and then by 24pc-47pc by 2050.

Most Watched

Privacy