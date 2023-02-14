Farm groups warn bonus cut would be ‘tipping point’

Any attempt to end a bonus for cattle over 30 months will be like “waving a red flag at farmers”, the Chairman of Beef Plan Eamon Corley has warned.

“Everybody has a tipping point and 2019 [the Beef Plan strikes] was a tipping point for farmers.

“One of the outcomes of this movement was the 8c bonus which was stuck in there for cattle from 30 to 36 months. I really think that the factories, if they do try and push on and remove that, they will be basically waving a red flag at farmers and running the risk of putting them back at the tipping point again.”

It comes after Dale Crammond, Director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) at the launch of its Irish Beef Sector Sustainability report, said MII would be looking at ways to incentivise a reduction in the slaughter age.

“It certainly may have to be part of the conversation. The idea of paying bonuses on animals over 30 months, how consistent is that with the direction of travel we want to go with?

“There’s no decisions taken on any of this yet, but it’s certainly something that we have to look at over the coming months.”

He also told the Farming Independent that “early finishing of cattle has been identified as a key component of the Government’s Climate Action Plan. MII and its members will work constructively with all stakeholders to proactively drive this agenda over the years ahead.”

Along with proposals to reduce the finishing age of cattle, to help reduce emissions, the MII report also proposes increased genetic research and the implementation of dairy breeding strategies that utilise the Commercial Beef Value Index, methane traits and carbon sub-index to ensure calves most suitable for beef production are produced, along with a national genotyping programme.

ICSA Beef chair Edmund Graham said under no circumstances can the payment structure for under 24 months cattle be reconfigured without a rigorous consultation with farmer representatives.

“ICSA will not accept any watering down of the bonus structures agreed as part of the Irish Beef Sector Agreement of September 2019. This agreement came about following lengthy negotiations with farming organisations and any changes to it must involve renewed dialogue with ICSA and other recognised farm bodies.​

“If meat factories want cattle finished earlier, they will have to pay significantly more than current prices. Finishing cattle earlier costs money and this will have to be factored into the beef prices they offer.”

IFA Livestock Chair Brendan Golden said, “We are seeing lots of kite-flying from the Government and the broader industry about measures that would get the sector to its 25pc climate target. However, we have not seen any concrete proposals around how farmers would be supported if these measures were taken. MII has published a report, but all we have are topline headings without any concrete proposals”.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack, said that farmers have made significant progress in relation to reducing the age of slaughter over the last five years and “to be blunt” farmers would be suspicious of changes to the pricing of beef by meat processors ostensibly to further support this measure.

“The progress made to date has been significant and what is required is a programme of measures to further support farmers’ efforts, this should include a properly funded Dairy Beef Calf Scheme and, critically, if changes are made to the pricing structure, then they must be by agreement and be transparent, certainly not imposed unilaterally by the meat plants”, he said.