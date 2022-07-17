Farm groups issued call for easing of environmental obligations

Farm groups suggested the easing of environmental obligations and measures would help farmers cope with cost pressures and supply shortages following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, new meeting notes show.

Among the proposals was removing the carbon tax on fuel and a reduction in Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) commitments — where farms receive payments to help tackle climate change by protecting habitats and engaging in environmentally friendly farming practices.

Suggestions were also made about seeking changes to EU rules around greening and leaving land fallow, with some groups suggesting this could be utilised if there was concern about potential product shortages.

The calls were made at a series of meetings earlier this year between farm groups, the Department of Agriculture and food development authority Teagasc.

The meetings were organised after the National Fodder and Food Security committee was established in March to prepare contingency plans and advice to help farmers deal with inflation and supply pressures. It came after the outbreak of war in Ukraine sparked fears of a global shortage of crucial materials, fuels, fertilisers, seeds and feed.

Minutes from the meetings, obtained under Freedom of Information, show a significant number of changes were proposed to relieve cost pressures on farms. At the committee’s first meeting in March, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan suggested the availability of diesel would be critical in the coming months as farms were preparing for a busy summer.

The notes state he proposed a “suspension of the carbon tax for both farmers and contractors should be looked at”. He was also recorded as telling the committee: “EU rules around Greening and Fallow areas should be reviewed to make land available for crops.”

While members of the committee went to great lengths to stress there were no concerns about a potential food shortage, some in attendance suggested we should be prepared to grow more produce.

Mr Cullinan told the meeting there was an opportunity for the EU to review its positions on genetically modified crops and technology (currently resisted within the Union) “to provide opportunity for both imports and production”. He said “only a small number of farmers can increase their production or change their way of farming”.

He said “incentives are required if farmers are to grow more crops” because “farmers need to know that the end user will step up and guarantee a market and payment”.

The EU has strict rules in place around the use of genetically modified crops and a new public consultation regarding a legal framework legislating for the use of such plants is ongoing. However, the main aim of the study is to ensure consumer protections remain in place.

Mr Cullinan also told the committee “State and industry need to contribute to the challenge” posed by the emerging crisis around costs and availability of materials. His environmental suggestions were echoed by others.

Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland chief executive Michael Moroney also called for a removal of the carbon tax.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association president Dermot Kelleher said: “GLAS measures need to be relaxed to allow good land to be converted back to tillage and ramp up crop production”.

IFA grain committee chair Kieran McEvoy said land used for wild bird cover “needed to be looked at” but realistic targets were needed because not all land is viable for good cereal crops.