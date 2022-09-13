Farm families face ‘catastrophic’ cut to inheritance tax relief

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue wants to retain all reliefs for farmers. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos

The Commission on Future Taxation has recommended that the level of agriculture and business relief from CAT should be changed

Farm inheritance tax breaks should be reduced, an expert group has advised the Government.

It comes amid concerns Ireland’s uber-wealthy are using the reliefs as a tax-efficient way to transfer large amounts of wealth to their children and as a hedge against inflation.

The Government-appointed Commission on Future Taxation is set to recommend that the level of agriculture and business relief from CAT should be changed.

Under this relief, the market value of a qualifying property or farm is reduced by 90pc when calculating the tax on a gift or inheritance.

The Commission wants this reduced to 80pc, arguing that such a change would still exclude the majority of farms from the tax.

Reducing agricultural relief from 90pc to 80pc, would result in an estimated additional tax yield of €9m for the full year. The estimated impact of reducing business relief from 90pc to 80pc is an additional yield of €11m for the full year.

Leading agricultural consultant Martin O’Sullivan said such a cut to Agricultural Relief in the absence of a simultaneous significant increase in the personal tax threshold would mean that a farm worth in excess of €1.675m (which includes stock, machinery and entitlements) would exceed the current personal tax exemption for a son, daughter or favourite niece/nephew.

This, he said would be “catastrophic” for a large number of farm families and could affect farms from 100 acres upwards based on current land values.

“For example, a 150-acre farm of decent quality land could face a tax bill of up to €250,000. Such a move would be a hammer blow for farm succession and would reverse all of the progress made in the past two decades on that front,” said O’Sullivan.

“It would be playing into the hands of the larger operators who would buy up the holdings of those who simply could not afford the large tax bills that would ensue on succession.”

A 2014 Agri-Taxation Review by the Department of Finance found that retaining this relief is a vital measure to ensure the ongoing viability of farming businesses that pass from one generation to another.

However, another perspective provided by the ESRI suggests the primary beneficiaries, with Business Relief in particular, are not those inheriting or being gifted small family farms or businesses, but far more substantial ones.

It comes after former attorney general and Tánaiste Michael McDowell said recently that the “super-wealthy” were building portfolios of tens of thousands of acres of agricultural land “simply as long-term stores of value”.

Expand Close Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue wants to retain all reliefs for farmers. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue wants to retain all reliefs for farmers. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos

Speaking to the Farming Independent recently, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he would push for the retention of farm tax breaks, relating to carbon tax and inheritance tax. “That’s my objective — to retain all,” he said.

“Agriculture is considered strongly and favourably in certain taxes because of the importance of the family farm model and the importance of making sure daughters and sons, nieces and nephews can inherit the farm and continue the family farm tradition,

and indeed to ensure to encourage young farmers.”



ICMSA President Pat McCormack recently said his organisation has always felt that “farmland was not just a kind of capital asset in the manner of bullion or shares or crypto”.

“Our position was, and is, that farmland is the means by which farmers earn a living; it is and should be regarded as an occupational tool,” said McCormack.

“That’s why we would generally share reservations about seeing very high-net worth individuals or corporations increasingly regarding ownership of prime farmland as just another option in their investment portfolios.

"ICMSA is a farmer organisation, and our view is that it’s much more desirable — and beneficial to society — to have prime farmland owned by farmers who will work sustainably and produce food off that. It shouldn’t be just an asset in some non-farming billionaires’ private account that’s leased or rented as they see fit.”