Famous five: Farmer 'amazed' as quintet of lambs delivered

THERE was a rare quintet of lambs delivered safely on a farm in Co Mayo this week.

Farmer Michael Flannery, from Bangor Erris, Ballina, Co Mayo, bought two in-lamb ewes in December from Ballina Mart. Both were scanned and thought to be carrying four lambs.

"We were totally amazed. It's unbelievable. The ewe had her first lamb at 2.30pm and by half six that evening she'd had her fifth lamb," he said.

Mr Flannery has been a sheep farmer for more than 30 years and this is the first time he's seen the million-to-one happening.

His other 50 ewes will be lambing in mid March, he said, and most will be single or twins. This ewe, he said, had been kept indoors at night and fed some extra meals, but otherwise she'd had no real special treatment.

"She had no difficulty lambing and the lambs are very hardy. She's a Texel ewe and the ram was a Charollais."

Mr Flannery bought the ewe for his daughter Ciara (17) for Christmas. He also bought a second ewe, also scanned to be expecting four lambs, on the same day and is waiting for her to lamb. "This ewe I'm keeping for myself," he said.