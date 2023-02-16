Farming

Family’s tribute to student full of ‘fun and adventure’ after Fermanagh farming firm fined over tractor death

Fines totalling £50,000 were issued to three defendants.

Fermanagh teenager Neil Graham

Ashleigh McDonald and Liam Tunney

The heartbroken family of a 17-year-old student who died on a Co Fermanagh farm in 2018 have paid tribute to a young son and brother who was full of fun and adventure.

Fines totalling £50,000 were handed out at Belfast Crown Court to three defendants following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive into the death of Neil Graham.

