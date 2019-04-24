A woman whose husband died in a farm accident last year has collected a farming prize on his behalf at the RDS Spring Awards.

Family collect farming award on behalf of father who died in farm accident

Suckler farmer Patrick (Paddy) Drohan was killed following a fall from height in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. He held various farm walks on his land.

His wife Jane and son Billy collected the Beef Herd Award on behalf of Mr Drohan.

The award recognises the best use of genomics and beef data in farms around the country.

Speaking at the time of the accident IFA Waterford County Chair Kevin Kiersey told FarmIreland that Mr Drohan was a top suckler farmer in the area and will be missed by his wife and four children.

“He was very hardworking. This came as a real shock to the community. It’s very sad. My deepest sympathies are with his family.”

Meanwhile the community of Castlemaine has rallied around the grief-stricken family of 13-year-old Ryan Nagle following his tragic death on Monday after a quad-bike accident last week.

His death has rocked the close-knit community of Castlemaine, where Ryan and his family are well-known and well-liked.