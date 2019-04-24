Farm Ireland
Family collect farming award on behalf of father who died in farm accident

Jane and Billy Drohan collecting the RDS Beef Herd Award on behalf of their husband and son Paddy who died in a farm accident in 2018.
Claire Fox

A woman whose husband died in a farm accident last year has collected a farming prize on his behalf at the RDS Spring Awards.

Suckler farmer Patrick (Paddy) Drohan was killed following a fall from height in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. He held various farm walks on his land.

His wife Jane and son Billy collected the Beef Herd Award on behalf of Mr Drohan.

The award recognises the best use of genomics and beef data in farms around the country.

Speaking at the time of the accident IFA Waterford County Chair Kevin Kiersey told FarmIreland that Mr Drohan was a top suckler farmer in the area and will be missed by his wife and four children.

“He was very hardworking. This came as a real shock to the community. It’s very sad. My deepest sympathies are with his family.”

Meanwhile the community of Castlemaine has rallied around the grief-stricken family of 13-year-old Ryan Nagle following his tragic death on Monday after a quad-bike accident last week.

His death has rocked the close-knit community of Castlemaine, where Ryan and his family are well-known and well-liked.

Ryan was the son of Brian and Irene Nagle, from the Ballygamboon area of Castlemaine.

Tributes have been pouring in for the teen, who was described as a wonderful young boy who had ‘touched many hearts’ in the local community.

Friends and family described him as a character who achieved a huge amount in his tragically short life.

The principal of Killorglin Community College Donal O’Reilly led tributes on Tuesday to the first-year student.

Online Editors

