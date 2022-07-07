Fallen animal collector paid €1,000 after complaint upheld

The Ombudsman was concerned about the length of time it had taken the Department to address the animal collector's concerns

A fallen animal collector who complained to the Ombudsman that his business was unfairly impacted by a travel limit in a Department of Agriculture scheme has had his complaint upheld.

The Fallen Animal TSE Subsidy scheme limits the distance that animals can be carried to 125km from the business but provides for an exemption where animal collectors do not have access to the services of more than one renderer within the distance.

In a case detailed in the Ombudsman's Annual Report, the animal collector told the Ombudsman he was aware of a cheaper renderer but it was located just outside the 125km limit. He also had difficulty obtaining two competitive quotes from providers within the limit, yet the Department of Agriculture had not granted him an exemption.

The collector claimed that his business was at a significant competitive disadvantage to other similar businesses in the area which could avail of the cheaper plant.

The Department explained that changes to the scheme (including the travel limit) were designed to address a number of issues including budgets, TSE testing requirements, animal by-product regulations and the need for businesses to maintain competitiveness. It also acknowledged the importance of having adequate rendering capacity especially in the event of a serious outbreak of disease.

The Ombudsman, whose role is to investigate complaints from people who feel they have been unfairly treated by certain providers of public services, including government departments, upheld the animal collector's claim. It decided that his business had been unfairly impacted by the scheme's travel limit as the safeguards to ensure competitiveness were not met in his case.

With the animal collector's claim being upheld, the Department agreed to review the scheme but the resulting changes did not resolve the issue for the animal collector so following a request from the Ombudsman, the Department granted him an exemption from the 125km limit.

The Ombudsman was concerned about the length of time it had taken the Department to address the animal collector's concerns and therefore the Department agreed to pay him €1,000 for the inconvenience.

A total of 77 complaints about the Department of Agriculture were made to the Ombudsman in 2021, this down from the previous year when there was 163.