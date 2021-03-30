Factories under pressure to break €4/kg barrier for beef

Flat prices of as high as €4.15c/kg for Angus stock are being reported as factories struggle to fill supermarket contracts

Meat processors are coming under pressure to break through the €4/kg barrier for base beef prices in the face of a surging UK market.

The British beef price has risen by 8c/kg in the past week, driven by supermarket demand, the anticipated re-opening of the foodservice sector and tight supplies of cattle.

Irish processors have been forced to row back fully on their February price cuts as they battle to keep pace with a booming mart trade.

While factories remain determined not to move too much on price reports, quotes of €3.85/kg for bullocks and €3.90/kg for heifers are now available, particular in the south and midlands.

Stunning flat prices of as high as €4.15c/kg for Angus stock are also being reported as factories struggle to fill supermarket contracts.

Sentiment among finishers is also being boosted by a strong mart trade, with R-grade stock in the 650kg+ range freely making €1,000-1,150 along with their weight.

Much of the price bounce is being driven by buoyant British retail demand as more consumers have been preparing and cooking meals at home due to the major disruption to the foodservice sector from the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the latest available data from Kantar Worldpanel, spend on beef in Britain during the 12 weeks ending February 21 increased by almost 16pc year on year, to £1.15bn (€1.35bn).

IFA president Tim Cullinan said it’s clear numbers of cattle here are not meeting demand from the marketplace, and immediate and substantial price rises are justified.

“It’s time to call a halt to the control meat factories have exerted on beef prices over the past number of weeks and make them pay the market returns,” he said.

“The value of Irish beef in comparison to our main markets has moved well past the €4/kg base price and this must be the immediate target,” Mr Cullinan added.

