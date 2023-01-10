Farming

Farming

Factories ramp up preparations to resume beef exports to China

The China Animal and Agriculture Association estimates that the imported volume of beef to China will rise to 14 million tonnes by 2035 Expand

The China Animal and Agriculture Association estimates that the imported volume of beef to China will rise to 14 million tonnes by 2035

Factories are preparing to begin processing cattle for export to China once again.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced last week that Chinese authorities had signed off on the resumption of exports.

