'Extremely popular' farmer who died in baling accident named locally

Stock picture
Claire Fox

A man who was killed in a farm accident on Saturday has been named locally.

Pat Quinn was killed on his farm in Castlelucas, Claremorris, Co Mayo when he was collecting bales on a farm vehicle shortly after 10am.

It is believed the farmer was collecting bales of silage with his relatives when he slipped under a trailer.

Mr Quinn, who was in his 50s, was rushed to Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar where he was pronounced dead.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Al McDonald said the accident was "a tragedy that has cast a dark cloud on the community".

"It is an extraordinary tragedy. He was an extremely popular man from an affable, friendly and highly respected family. My sympathy is with them at this time."

The Gardai and Heath and Safety Authority are currently investigating the accident.

Online Editors

