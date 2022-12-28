Extra BVD funding of €2 per calf announced by Minister

The support provided will be by way of a payment of €2 per calf, will be made directly to farmers based on calves registered, up to a maximum of 25 calves per herd.

Additional BVD testing funding has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture for farmers next year, which he says will help Ireland achieve BVD-free status by the end of next year.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced an additional €2.25m to support the continuation of BVD tag testing for 2023.

The funding, he said, will target breeding herds and in particular smaller breeding herds where the relative costs are the greatest.

The support provided will be by way of a payment of €2 per calf, will be made directly to farmers based on calves registered, up to a maximum of 25 calves per herd.

“I am delighted to announce additional funding of €2.25 million to support the continuation of BVD tag testing for 2023. This will target breeding herds and in particular smaller breeding herds where the relative costs are the greatest.’’

Minister McConalogue praised the significant efforts made by farmers in the past decade, which has resulted in the incidence of BVD positive animals decreasing from 0.66pc Ireland has not recorded a confirmed BVD positive since May 2021 and he said that by maintaining the current focus on BVD eradication, Ireland should be positioned to apply for BVD free status by year end 2023.

In 2022, the Irish BVD programme was aligned with the European Animal Health Law (AHL) and official recognition of the programme was granted. Ireland has now achieved two of the three conditions for BVD free status: animal level prevalence, and the absence of a confirmed BVD case for 18 months.

However, he said, it is key that the final target of a national herd level prevalence of 99.8pc of all herds free of BVD is achieved.

“The BVD eradication programme has brought Ireland close to achieving the goal of BVD freedom. This reduction in BVD prevalence has delivered benefits to all cattle herds, including better animal health and improved fertility, which, in turn, has helped to reduce antimicrobial usage and contributes to a more sustainable livestock sector.

“The success of the programme is due to the continuous hard work and determination of the farmers in working with my Department towards gaining BVD freedom. Notwithstanding this, huge achievement, it is vital that everyone continues to play their part to achieve BVD freedom. Excellent progress has been made over the past years and we must intensify our efforts to ensure success.’’

At the outset, BVD was costing Irish livestock farmers in the region €102mi each year and these costs would have lasted into perpetuity if the programme was not undertaken, he said.

“At this critical juncture, as we approach the achievement of BVD freedom, my Department will continue to provide a range of supports for BVD test positive herds to ensure that the risk of future disease breakdown is lowered and the risk to other herds is reduced. This will continue to deliver benefits to farmers by controlling and eradicating this disease."

The Minister also confirmed that the Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH), a mandatory herd epidemiological investigation, after disclosure of a BVD positive or inconclusive animal will continue.