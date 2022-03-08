Experts slam ‘impractical’ spring crop planting plan

A call for farmers to look at planting crops this spring by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been described by industry specialists as “totally impractical”, warning that land availability, grain-drying facilities, storage capacity and specialist knowledge are all lacking.

The Minister is expected to discuss the move with farming organisations at a meeting today about the disruption to the agri-food sector in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“At times like these, food is our most important resource so, as a Department, we are taking every possible proactive step to ensure we are agile and can respond to this rapidly evolving situation,” Minister McConalogue said.

However, Teagasc figures show that just 23.4pc of the country’s land is highly suitable/suitable for tillage and 11.7pc ‘moderately suitable’.

Tillage advisor PJ Phelan said: “Unfortunately, a target of a substantially increased area is totally impractical. We have approximately 100,000ha of spring cereals to sow and have the capacity to sow up to approximately 150,000ha if we get very co-operative weather up to the end of April.

“The very least a prospective grower will need is soil analysis results. Samples taken today will not have results for three to four weeks.”

While spraying would not be a problem, he warned the availability of pesticides would present huge

difficulties.

Struggles

From a machinery point of view, combine capacity is adequate and currently the country struggles to get everything cut in a wet harvest, he said.

“Even if we managed to sow the additional area, we do not have storage capacity for grain at harvest.”

Agronomist Richard Hackett said it’s “very unlikely to turn a significant acreage of land to tillage crops in a four-week window unless very drastic action is taken, such as a cull of cattle and sheep, the re-introduction of currently banned chemicals, a dropping of seed certification standards, a training programme for advisors to get some expertise on farm, rerouting of slurry from livestock to tillage land, rerouting of chemical fertilisers from dairy farms to tillage land and a huge upgrade of drying and storage facilities in time for harvest”.

If the area under tillage is to significantly increase, he said seed certification standards would have to drop and he warned much is dependent on the weather. “A lot of land is already sown to winter cereals, so there is machinery capacity to plant and maintain ‘new’ land in crops this spring. Combines have huge capacity, but are very heavy and are designed for dry crops and conditions.

“The weakest link would be drying capacity at harvest, especially if the weather is unfavourable.”

Irish Grain Growers Chairman Bobby Miler said seed availability and inputs like sprays are limiting factors to expand tillage in one year and the “weather would be the biggest dictator in the coming months to sowing crops”.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack said: "We will approach it with an open mind. And I think all farmers should be encouraged to do so. But it has to be practically possible and it has to be viable."