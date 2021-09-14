Farming

Everything you need to know about the new vet medicine regulations

How the incoming laws controlling the sale of anti-parasitic medicines will work, and how they will affect availability and prices

Controversy: There are fears that new EU regulations over the sale of many commonly used veterinary medicines next year could spark significant price rises for farmers and drive independent merchants out of business Expand
Cathal Sheridan at the Mart Store in Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Cathal Sheridan at the Mart Store in Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Ciaran Moran

Farmers are facing a major shake-up of the way they buy many commonly used veterinary medicines next year.

The imminent new laws have already sparked huge controversy, with fears they could spark significant price rises for farmers and drive independent merchants out of business.

Here we look at the motivation behind the new rules and detail how they might impact on the ground:

