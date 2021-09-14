Everything you need to know about the new vet medicine regulations

Farmers are facing a major shake-up of the way they buy many commonly used veterinary medicines next year.

The imminent new laws have already sparked huge controversy, with fears they could spark significant price rises for farmers and drive independent merchants out of business.

Here we look at the motivation behind the new rules and detail how they might impact on the ground:

Why are anti-parasitic medicines becoming prescription only?

New EU regulations will apply to all member states from January 28, 2022. The main thinking behind the change is to combat resistance to anti-parasitic medicines.

Under the new laws, anti-parasitic medicines will become prescription-only — they can only be supplied on foot of a veterinary prescription, issued by a registered professional practitioner.

What are some of the common products affected?

Products such as wormers, fly control, pour-ons, flukicides and horse wormers will become prescription-only.

Are the changes needed?

Conor Geraghty, president of Veterinary Ireland, says his members ‘certainly’ see resistance building to anti-parasitic products.

He says Veterinary Ireland did not seek for the products to become prescription-only, but says his members have a “job of work” to help farmers manage resistance.

Will independent merchants still be able to sell anti-parasitic products?

All existing retailers of veterinary medicine, including licensed merchants and veterinary pharmacists, will continue to be legally permitted to sell anti-parasitic medicines.

How will the changes impact farmers?

Ian Scott, secretary general of the Independent Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA), says the new regulations will force major changes to the traditional route of supply for anti-parasitic medicines, leading to significantly increased purchase costs, reduced availability and competition.

Why can’t Ireland get a derogation from the regulations like the UK (including Northern Ireland)?

According to Department officials, in drawing up the laws Ireland negotiated to retain the status quo that anti-parasitic medicines could still be made available without a veterinary prescription.

However, the officials said extensive evidence of resistance to these products means Ireland no longer meets the derogation criteria.

Can licensed merchants not give advice to farmers on resistance?

Ian Scott says merchants have a valuable role to play in helping farmers address resistance effectively with advice on what to do, how to do it and ensure the correct product is used at the correct time and dose rate.

“Making farmers obtain and pay for this advice only from a vet cuts out a valuable, free advisory resource,” he says.

“Nobody in the industry wants farmers to use products that are ineffective, so all stakeholders have a huge role to play working as a team to tackle this problem.”

Will there be enough vets to handle the workload?

Concerns have been raised that vets might not be able to handle the increased workload as a result of the new rules.

Conor Geraghty says vets do not know yet what extra workload is going to be.

“The Department is introducing a secure prescribing system, in an effort to level the playing field for all the supply chain. That’s not been built yet, nor has the Department got as far as interacting with our own software.”

He says vets do not know yet what information they will need to have about farmers and their livestock (Burden of Knowledge) before prescribing.

He says guidelines are expected soon from the Veterinary Council.

Will farmers have to pay for prescriptions?

Conor Geraghty says vets don’t yet know how much the new regulations will cost them.

“My view is that the market will level out and find its own level. If there’s a lot of work involved and we have to hire an extra vet in practice to handle prescription writing, obviously someone is going to have to pay for that, but the answer at this stage is we don’t know,” he says.

Ian Scott believes that even with electronic prescriptions available to all stockists, someone will have to pay for the vet prescription cost somewhere along the line.

The burden, he said, will fall more heavily on the smaller family farms, smallholders and horse owners that make up the vast majority of Irish farm holdings.

Will the changes see a surge in cross-border trade?

Ian Scott says that having two different prescribing systems on the same island without a border will release a flood of these medicines from the North — where they are prescribed and sold by professionals at independent merchants, pharmacists and vets — into the Republic of Ireland.

“This will cause a loss of traceability, damage hard-earned reputations, and lead to a downturn in Irish agriculture exports and home consumption, lowering prices and reducing already slim farmer profit margins,” he says.

Will merchants have to close if the new laws are enforced?

Ian Scott says that loss of business for local merchants, co-operative stores and vet pharmacist outlets will lead to redundancies and closures.

He also says this could mean farmers will find a wide range of other essential supplies such as supplements, minerals, handling equipment and other livestock essentials becoming locally unavailable.

Are farmers concerned over access to medicines?

Lorcan McCabe, ICMSA deputy president, says the over-riding concern for his members is the question of access to necessary medicines that farmers can use in a responsible way.

“If you’re up at 5am with a sick calf at an extremely busy time of year for both farmers and vets, the farmer is going to have to be able to give the basic treatments and must have access to the medicine,” he says.

“Similarly, in a situation where a cow has mastitis, we have to be able to put our hands on the mastitis tube if required there and then and insert it ourselves.”

He says farmers are wary of what he called “Irish officialdom’s usual double-whammy response” which manages to make a system both more cumbersome to work as well as more expensive.

Is there a possible solution to the impasse?

IFA animal health chairman Pat Farrell says there is ample opportunity within the EU Veterinary Medicines Regulation to address the concerns of farmers, licensed merchants and veterinary pharmacies.

He says all stakeholders agree a practical solution can be provided that recognises the professionalism of farmers, suitably qualified responsible persons in licensed merchant stores and pharmacists, while complying with the framework set out in the regulations.

Are farmers concerned that competition could be reduced?

Pat Farrell says it is not credible under the objective of reducing usage that the only prescriber facilitated in the system has a stated strong economic interest in the sales of these products.

However, he does not support taking away the sales of veterinary medicines from vets.





What are the Minister’s views?

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said he is trying to ensure that a mechanism is found where we can have anti-parasitic medicines on a prescription basis but that competition remains, with continuing availability of sources of the prescription for farmers.

“It is a significant issue for licensed merchants, for whom it is a key part of their business. We are cognisant of that concern,” he said.

“I am continuing to work through this and looking at the situation to try to find a way that ensures that we are compliant, that we address the issues of anti-microbial and anti-parasitic resistance, that we ensure that there is competition in the market and that we do not add costs to farmers,” he said.

Read More

The independent merchant’s view: ‘It’s going to be a huge loss to us’

“It’s probably the biggest challenge we’ve faced here,” says Cathal Sheridan of the expected reforms to restrict the sales of certain veterinary medicines.

Cathal runs the family-owned Mart Store in Carrligallen Co Leitrim, which has been going for over 30 years; he says sales of veterinary medicines are a major part of his business.

Expand Close Cathal Sheridan at the Mart Store in Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cathal Sheridan at the Mart Store in Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

“In the store here, you are talking maybe 15 to 20pc of the overall turnover. It is massive,” he says. “It’s just going to be a huge loss to us.

“I’m not saying we’re making huge profits out there, but it’s just it’s good clean business.”

Cathal says resistance to anti-parasitic medicines is not an issue in his area, and he is adamant that the current system is not being abused.

“At least every two years we do courses. We get veterinary inspections every so often and we keep a record of everything sold and what it’s sold for,” he says.

“We don’t take on to be vets. On every receipt and docket, it tells farmers to refer to a label.

“I think it (the current system) works very well, and it’s worked well for years. I don’t think it’s been abused in any way.”

If the new regulations do come into force and many of his top-selling products are made prescription-only, Cathal says businesses like his have few options in trying to adapt.

“You have to get your customer to go to that vet to get the prescription, but the majority of vets have a shop full of product,” he says.

“They’ve got everything there available themselves. So why would customers come back here with the prescription when they can buy off the vet.

“Some of the big co-ops might be capable of employing their own vet in house, but that’s out of the league of the small merchants.”

Cathal says he has a great relationship with vets locally, but he has an issue with the Department.

“It’s just this belief they have that everything has to be totally tightened up, and we are going to be the victims,” he says.

Despite his criticism of the new regulation, Cathal says there are areas where the use of veterinary medicines can be improved.

“Farmers over-dosing with the same product too many times in the year is a big problem,” he says, adding that there is a need for more regulation of online sales.

“It probably needs to be tightened up in a way that you at least need to be able to talk to someone with some sort of education in selling the product.

“I agree there needs to be trained, experienced people selling these drugs, but there’s no reason why that shouldn’t be independent merchants.”