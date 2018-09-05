Farm Ireland
'Everybody's thoughts are with the family' - Farmer killed in accident while baling silage

File: Police
File: Police

Linda Stewart

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in a farm accident.

The victim, named locally as Caldwell Moore, a 67-year-old grandfather, is understood to have lost his life while baling silage.

He is thought to have fallen between the bales as he was working at the farm on Coolaghy Road in Ardstraw, Co Tyrone on Sunday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) said: "HSENI are aware of a fatality on a farm in the Ardstraw area and are investigating the circumstances.

The farm is located in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw Co Tyrone. Image: Google Maps.
The farm is located in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw Co Tyrone. Image: Google Maps.

"Our sympathy is with the man's family at this most difficult time."

The PSNI confirmed that officers attended the scene.

"A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death," police said.

"However, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

Local DUP councillor Allan Bresland said he was shocked to hear about the tragedy.

"They would be a very highly respected family in the area," he said.

"Everybody's thoughts are with the family."

The funeral of Mr Moore is due to take place tomorrow at Ardstraw Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

This will be followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery.

The family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Ardstraw Presbyterian Church and NI Air Ambulance via funeral director David Sproule.

Mr Moore is survived by his wife Vivienne, children Andrew, Heather, Carolyn and Lorraine, and grandchildren Adam, Josh and Charlie.

At least 70 people have lost their lives over the past decade due to work-related incidents on Northern Ireland's farms.

In 2016 the HSE issued a warning to farmers during the inquest into the death of welder Stephen McMinn (25). The Rathfriland man was found trapped beneath a layer of plastic sheeting on a silage clamp.

It was the first death of its kind to happen here since records began in 1968.

Carbon monoxide levels as high as 870 parts per million were recorded in the part of the clamp where the victim was found.

Following the tragedy, the HSENI worked with Stephen's parents to adapt the guidance operational in Britain for working on silage to here.

