An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in a farm accident.

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in a farm accident.

'Everybody's thoughts are with the family' - Farmer killed in accident while baling silage

The victim, named locally as Caldwell Moore, a 67-year-old grandfather, is understood to have lost his life while baling silage.

He is thought to have fallen between the bales as he was working at the farm on Coolaghy Road in Ardstraw, Co Tyrone on Sunday.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) said: "HSENI are aware of a fatality on a farm in the Ardstraw area and are investigating the circumstances.

The farm is located in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw Co Tyrone. Image: Google Maps.

"Our sympathy is with the man's family at this most difficult time."

The PSNI confirmed that officers attended the scene.

"A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death," police said.

"However, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."