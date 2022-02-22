European Ombudsman calls for CAP lobby group transparency

European Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly has called on the European Commission to prove its planned reform of the Common Agricultural Policy has not been 'unduly influenced' by lobby groups.

In a letter to the President of the Commission President Ms Ursula von der Leyen, she highlighted her recent work examining the interactions between interest representatives with the EU administration and stressed the importance of 'appropriate' stakeholder engagement in the design and implementation of policies.

In the letter, O’Reilly's said the climate crisis and environmental degradation are among the biggest challenges of our times, adding that agriculture is a key sector for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the fight against biodiversity loss and the management of natural resources.

O'Reilly said the public needs to be reassured that upcoming CAP decisions related to climate action and environmental protection are not 'unduly influenced by specific interests'.

"I, therefore, think it would be helpful if the Commission would explain how it is ensuring transparency and appropriate stakeholder engagement in relation to the CAP."

She asked the Commission about the composition of Civil Dialogue Groups and highlighted that in the last CAP reform 80pc of the participants of the groups represented economic interests, compared to 20pc for non-economic interests.

O'Reilly also noted that between 2020 and 2021, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski and his cabinet held a large number of meetings with industry representatives when compared with environmental organisations and other organisations like research institutions. She added that the Ombudsman’s recommendations for public officials’ interaction with interest representatives advises against interacting with a particular interest group without considering offering other groups a similar opportunity.

It comes as Commissioner Wojciechowski in his opening address at the "European Green Deal and Farm to Fork Strategy Conference" in Dubai Dubai said that EU Agriculture could not continue “business as usual”.

"Agriculture supports our livelihoods; not only our farmers and their families, but every one of us across society: our everyday lives rest on a secure supply of safe and nutritious food.

"Our food and farming is more than just a sector of the economy; it is a way of life.

"If we want to continue this way of life, then we cannot continue with “business as usual”, he said.