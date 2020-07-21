Farming

EU 'rewilding' plan will limit viable farming on thousands of holdings, warn hill farmers

Declan O'Brien

A massive increase in land designations under the EU Biodiversity Strategy represents a serious threat to farming communities in the west of Ireland, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has warned.

Launching a national campaign to raise awareness around the implications of the new EU land designation strategy, the INHFA president Colm O'Donnell said the move would significantly curtail the farming activities of thousands of land owners across the midlands and down the western seaboard.

Mr O'Donnell pointed out that the EU Biodiversity Strategy will increase the area of land designated SAC or SPA from 13pc to 30pc, as well as introducing a new 'Strictly Protected' designation which will be applied on a minimum of 10pc of the state's land base.