EU beef prices to remain high as supplies contract

EU beef prices are set to remain high this year, with supplies set to contract further, the bloc has forecast.

However, it has also warned the high prices could potentially have a negative impact on EU consumption and competitiveness of EU exports.

It also said the high prices could see imports of beef into the bloc increase a further 5pc this year, having seen a 25pc increase last year.

Factory prices here remain strong and prices at marts continue to rise, with lighter stock up 8-10c/kg and cull cows making over €3/kg, with reduced supply of meaningful numbers of heavy steers and heifers.

EU beef production decreased in 2022 by 2.6pc. Out of the largest producing countries, Germany declined the most (-8pc), followed by France (-4.4pc) and Poland (-2.6pc).

On the other hand, Spain continued increasing its production (+2pc) and increases were also recorded in Ireland (+4.5pc).

Read More

In a December 2022 livestock survey, the number of suckler cows in the EU declined for the third year in a row, by 240,000 (-2.3pc). At the same time, the decline of dairy cows was lower than expected (-0.6pc).

The number of male bovine cattle for slaughtering between one and two years also decreased (-2.2pc) and this will have implications for beef availability this year, the EU said.

On the other hand, it expects that the slaughtering of dairy cows might accelerate this year and be stronger, as some dairy farmers will react to declining raw milk prices, while beef prices could stay high.

​As a result, EU beef production in 2023 is expected to decrease further by 1.6pc.

According to the forecast, as the beef supply in the EU is lower, prices may stay high, and this could potentially have a negative impact on the EU consumption and competitiveness of the EU exports.

Notably, the EU also said the current price environment could attract more imports into the EU.

It said they could further grow by 5pc, and so add to a 25pc increase observed last year, in particular from the UK, but also from South America.

Such an increase would rebalance the temporary drop due to the impacts from Brexit and Covid-19.

This is expected even though Asian markets, especially China, could be a more attractive destination for Americas, while the UK flows could get to comparable pre-Covid levels.