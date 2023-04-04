Farming

EU beef prices to remain high as supplies contract

But EU warns high prices could have negative impact on consumption and exports

High prices could see EU imports of beef increase a further 5pc this year

Margaret Donnelly

EU beef prices are set to remain high this year, with supplies set to contract further, the bloc has forecast.

However, it has also warned the high prices could potentially have a negative impact on EU consumption and competitiveness of EU exports.

