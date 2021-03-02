Environmental Pillar’s exit from agri-food strategy committee is ‘regrettable’ say farm organisations

Agricultural stakeholders on the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee have lamented the sudden exit of the Environmental Pillar from the process as the final publication nears completion.

In statements to the Farming Independent, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) and IFA described the move as “regrettable”, while ICSA said “no strategy is worth the paper it is written on unless farmer viability is front and centre”.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was not in a position to comment on the development at this time.

DII

DII director Conor Mulvihill said: “The Environmental Pillar’s withdrawal from the development of the Agri-Food Strategy 2030 is regretted. It would be far better if they remained engaged and continued to collaborate with all stakeholders to look for solutions.

“DII is on the record in saying that climate and environment are the key challenges for Irish dairy, but what is never put forward by the environmental lobby is that Irish dairy, and agriculture in general, is coming off a very high base.

“We have excellent EU leading metrics on the likes of air quality, water quality and carbon per unit of output. While we must of course be continually looking to improve our environmental credentials and metrics, the constant portrayal of Irish agriculture – and especially dairy – in a negative light is grossly unfair.

“Dairy has come out of a period of over 30 years of quota restraint in 2015, so it is a shock to no one that a there has been a strong demand for our grass-fed product from Ireland and abroad.

“This demand has driven this growth that has delivered for rural areas all around the island in areas where there is no prospect of an alternative industry.”

IFA

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “It’s regrettable that the Environment Pillar have withdrawn from the process.

“A lot of work has gone into the strategy over the last 11 meetings. When you step back from it, I think farmers and environmentalists have more in common than differences. It’s only by ongoing engagement we can reach a consensus.”

ICSA

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said it is “utterly unrealistic” to keep imposing more and more demands on farmers in terms of biodiversity, environment and climate change when agri-environment schemes’ supports “do not even remotely cover full participation costs”.

“Previous strategies have all been about expansion but have paid little attention to getting a viable price for farmers especially in the beef and sheep sectors.

“When you take opportunity cost into account, in a country where there are many more lucrative off-farm opportunities, then the whole strategy for delivering environmental goods is flawed”.

