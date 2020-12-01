Environmental bodies and the dairy sector on collision course

The dairy industry is on a collision course with environmental regulators and lobbyists after Teagasc forecasts confirmed continued expansion in milk output levels and cow numbers.

Teagasc last week predicted that cow numbers and stocking rates per hectare were likely to increase by 10pc over the next seven years, with milk output up almost 20pc by 2027.

These projections come despite the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently warning that continued dairy expansion was “happening at the expense of the environment as witnessed by the trends in water quality, emissions and biodiversity”.

The environmental lobby group An Taisce also upped the ante with the dairy industry last week when it was granted leave to seek a judicial review of planning approval for a crucial cheese plan in Belview, south Kilkenny which is being developed by Glanbia and Dutch firm Royal A-ware. The decision could potentially delay work on the €200m facility for more than 12 months.

Teagasc researcher Brendan Horan told last week’s online Teagasc dairy conference that:

• Cow numbers would increase by 150,000 head, going from 1.5 million to 1.65 million head by 2027;

• Milk production would increase by 1.5 billion litres and rise from 8 billion litres to 9.5 billion litres by 2027;

• Stocking rates would rise from 2.1 cows/ha to 2.3 cows/ha;

• Fertiliser usage at 184kgN/ha would remain unchanged.

Mr Horan told the conference that by 2027 Ireland’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity — which is the GHG emissions per kg of milk produced — will have reduced by 15pc to around 65pc of the EU average and one-third of the global average.

Increased volumes

However, environmental activists pointed out that the progress achieved by reducing GHG emissions per kg of milk produced by 15pc will be offset by increasing overall production by almost 20pc.

When asked what the total GHG emissions were for the dairy sector in 2020, a spokesman for Teagasc said these figures were reported by the EPA and were given as an overall figure for agriculture and not for individual “enterprise sectors”.

Pointing out that the number of rivers with ‘pristine waters’ had fallen from more than 500 in the 1980s to around 20 now, Laura Burke, head of the EPA, last month warned that a “business as usual” approach in the dairy industry would not reverse these trends.

“Pending evidence and implementation of effective solutions to ongoing unsustainable air and water emissions, any plans for further intensification/expansion of the dairy herd would be difficult to sustain,” Ms Burke said.

Reacting to the Teagasc dairy growth projections, Ian Lumley of An Taisce pointed out that cow numbers had already increased by 400,000 over the last decade and had “exceeded a sustainable tipping point”.

“While the EPA greenhouse gas figures for 20I9 published last week showed a decline in agricultural emissions relative to the previous year, the EPA accompanying statement was clear that Irish agriculture was not on a sustainable trajectory for GHGs,” Mr Lumley said.

“The impact and issue are not just greenhouse gases. ammonia air pollution, which has a human health impact as well as adverse biodiversity impact, has breached EU limits since 2106,” he added.