Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Environmental bodies and the dairy sector on collision course

Cow numbers and milk output to rise by 10-20pc

An Taisce's Ian Lumley Expand

Close

An Taisce's Ian Lumley

An Taisce's Ian Lumley

Fergal Phillips

An Taisce's Ian Lumley

Declan O'Brien and Margaret Donnelly

The dairy industry is on a collision course with environmental regulators and lobbyists after Teagasc forecasts confirmed continued expansion in milk output levels and cow numbers.

Teagasc last week predicted that cow numbers and stocking rates per hectare were likely to increase by 10pc over the next seven years, with milk output up almost 20pc by 2027.

These projections come despite the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently warning that continued dairy expansion was “happening at the expense of the environment as witnessed by the trends in water quality, emissions and biodiversity”.

Privacy