Environmental activist takes High Court action over tree felling licence

Peter Sweetman is taking a High Court action against Coillte over a felling license for 2.7ac of forestry near Cootehill, Co Cavan

Environmental activist Peter Sweetman has brought a High Court challenge over a decision allowing trees to be cut down on lands in Co Cavan.

Mr Sweetman is challenging a decision made in July to issue Coillte a felling licence for Sitka spruce trees on 2.7 hectares on the Bellamont Forest Estate close to Cootehill in Co Cavan.

The decision was made by the Forestry Appeals Committee, which he claims failed to carry out a proper or adequate screening for EU Habitats Directive compliance before it decided to grant the licence.

He claims that the site is near several designated Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) and Special Areas of Protection (SAPs), and that the felling would affect birdlife and otters.

Mr Sweetman has also outlined concerns about the potential damage to the local environment if the felling proceeds without the licence conditions being strictly complied with.

He is specifically concerned with the accumulation of debris and the run-off material contaminating local waterways

The High Court heard that Coillte sought the licence from the Department of Agriculture, which was granted in 2019.

That decision was appealed by Mr Sweetman to the Forestry Appeals Committee, which last July authorised the tree felling.

He claims that in arriving at its decision, the committee failed to consider other tree felling licences that have been granted for the overall area.

He also claims that certain matters, including what type of chemicals will be used as part of the felling process and their effect on local ecosystems, were not properly considered by the committee.

In High Court judicial review proceedings against the Committee, Mr Sweetman is seeking various orders and declarations including an order quashing the decision to issue the felling licence.

He is also seeking a declaration that the Committee failed to conduct a proper screening of the site, in accordance with the requirement of EU Directives, including the Habitats Directive.

Coillte Teoranta is a notice party to the action.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan this week; he directed that Mr Sweetman’s lawyers bring the application in the presence of lawyers for the other parties.

The case was adjourned to later this month.

