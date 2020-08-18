Entries flooding in as the NSA keep show on the road with online national competition

Cancelled: The Hannan Family from Crecora, Co Limerick with their Supreme Champion at the 2019 National Diary Show at Millstreet Arena. The show’s organisers have confirmed that this year's event scheduled for October 17 has been cancelled

Show time: ISA secretary Jim Harrison with some of the rosettes to be awarded across 133 classes at next Saturday's online National Agricultural Show

The show must and will go on is the message from the Irish Shows Association (ISA) as the final touches are put to arrangements for Saturday's National Agricultural Show (August 22).

The seven-hour virtual show has attracted more than 1,700 entries in 133 classes for horses, cattle and sheep, plus the usual indoor classes ranging from cookery to vegetables, flowers, home crafts and photography. The entries and winners will be screened live on the ISA website from 10am.

"A few of us got together a few weeks ago to discuss if we could put on a few indoor events for this year because of all the agricultural shows had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said ISA secretary Jim Harrison.

"That has created a great void among the thousands of people who enjoy attending these events each year, and the dedicated organisers.

"The feeling was that as an organisation we would get no credit for an event like that, so we decided to run a virtual show on the web, and we have got a tremendous response."

Videos and photographs of the entries have flooded the ISA office and it is now all systems go for the live screening.

All the entries will be available for viewing on the ISA website from tomorrow (August 19), while the panel of judges finalise their decisions over the next 72 hours.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, with six prizes to be awarded in each class.

"It is all guns blazing now to try and ensure that the day itself will go off smoothly," said Jim Harrison.

"It is a challenge for the association because the ISA hasn't done anything like this before and there are technical issues to be considered with a live streaming.

"The plan is to run a full day from 10am to 5pm. We will be starting off with the horses, cattle and sheep and going on to the indoor classes after that.

Livestock entries

"There has to be videos for all of the livestock entries, because the judges need to see the animals walking.

"We have photographs for the other entries, and during the breaks we will be showing insert video clips from our show societies around the country."

Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Heather Humphreys will be live on the transmission, and it is planned to have other political and farming contributors during the day.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the National Dairy Show at the Millstreet Arena on Saturday, October 17 has been cancelled.

