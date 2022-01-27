Emissions from dairy sector must not rise beyond their current level - McConalogue

Greenhouse gas emissions from the dairy industry must not rise beyond their current level, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Addressing the Irish Farmers Association AGM today, he said the agriculture sector needs to 'stabilise emissions rapidly' adding that if emissions are permitted to increase further, the sector "will be faced with an even bigger challenge in the coming years, one that will put even more pressure on farmers".

Also addressing the event, the Taoiseach Michael Martin said he was a "lifelong friend and champion of Irish Agriculture" but said the sector was at a "crossroads".

While he said farm practices that enable farmers to produce "world-class food while addressing emissions from the sector" are key, he also warned "more will inevitably be asked of the sector if these measures alone prove insufficient to meet the emissions reductions that are required".

Singling out the dairy sector, which has expanded significantly since the abolition of milk quotas in 2015, Minister McConalogue said despite Irish dairy products being among the most carbon-efficient in the world, the sector needs "to act now to ensure that total emissions from the dairy sector do not increase beyond their current level".

The dairy sector has been the economic powerhouse of the agriculture sector over the past decade and was worth more than €5 billion to the Irish economy last year.

However, that growth has seen emissions from the sector also expand and the Minster's comments could be the first signal that expansion at the individual farm level could be halted.

Notably, McConalogue said the sector would have to think about how it ensures that "there is space for generational renewal and new entrants" and for those with marginal enterprises the space "to improve viability".

He said the changes must take place within an "overarching framework" that provides certainty around stabilisation and then reduction of emissions from the dairy sector.

The Irish Independent understands the Minister will meet with Farm Organisations tomorrow with a view to focusing the minds of the sector on emission cuts.

"None of this is easy," the Minister told farmers "we are going through a real period of evolution".

Addressing the crisis in the forestry sector also critical to Ireland's climate action plans, the Minister said "we have to get our planting rates up".

He highlighted the introduction of a Bill to facilitate small scale planting without the need for a licence and commissioning a legal and regulatory review to see if the licencing process can be made simpler.

"Forestry is a viable diversification option that can co-exist with other farm enterprises. We know that we have to improve our processes in the Department, but we also need to work together.

"We need farm bodies and advocates for the sector to get behind efforts to encourage the development of the sector," he said.

The IFA President said the EU and the Government want farmers to produce less.

“This is very short sighted. The global population is due to increase from 7.5bn today to an estimated 10bn in 2030. Global demand for meat and dairy products is increasing. Who will supply this food? There is a real risk that we will create a global food emergency trying to solve the climate emergency,” he said.

Tim Cullinan said farmers will not shirk their responsibilities on climate action, but he warned against imposing solutions without consultation.

The IFA President said a balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability will be needed.