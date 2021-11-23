Emergency bill on rights of way cases ‘to avert legal cliff edge’

The courts will remain the ultimate resolver of rights of way disputes, a Fianna Fáil backbencher has said.

Emergency legislation is being rushed through the Oireachtas in a bid to solve the fallout from a failed bid to reform legislation dealing with rights of way.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, told the Dáil last week the emergency bill would avert a “legal cliff edge” later this month and could have resulted in many losing rights of ways acquired by long use.

A November 30 deadline is a result of a 2009 Act which introduced a requirement for a court order when rights were being claimed through long use. The court order would then have to be registered with the Property Registration Authority (PRA).

In a subsequent 2011 amendment, a right of way claimant could apply directly to the PRA until November 30, 2021, for their claim to be validated and registered.

However, concerns emerged in recent months that many would be unable to meet the deadline and the new laws were not operating satisfactorily. The Law Society warned unnecessary legal battles between neighbours and were holding up loan applications and property sales.

Yielding to pressure on the issue, the Government in recent days introduced legislation that will see the law largely revert to the pre-2009 position. Speaking in the Dáil, Minister McEntee said the impending changes are causing serious concern for stakeholders and in particular for private rights of way that are essential for many farmers and rural and urban homes.

A review is to be undertaken to identify how to make legal concerns around rights of way sustainable in the long term.

“I hope a review, which will be up and running in the early new year, will have concluded by the summer in order that we can put forward a proposal to deal with this on a longer-term footing, given that I do not believe the pre-2009 law is the way in which we need to proceed,” she said.

Galway East TD Sean Canny said it was important that the process by which disputes over rights of way are addressed is simplified. He said any dispute between two people should be brought into a process with an independent arbitrator making a simple adjudication on it in the first instance.

“We should not make it more cumbersome but instead make it simpler and give comfort to people such that if they feel their right of way is being taken away there is a course of action they can take that will not cost them a fortune,” he said.

However, Galway West TD and former minister Éamon Ó Cúiv warned no matter what kind of arrangement is put in place, everybody ultimately has a right to go to court.

He said: “The reality is that as long as people agree, we can all keep away from the courts. When people disagree, ultimately the courts are the only place for resolution.

“A civil court is the ultimate arbitration board in the State and everybody has the right to go there to defend or vindicate whatever they believe is their right. Unfortunately, people are often more than willing to go to court over property rights and people get very possessive over even small pieces of property.”