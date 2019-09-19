Elderly farmer shoots friend dead 'after mistaking him for intruder'

A man was shot dead by his friend in a remote townland in Co Mayo after being mistaken for an intruder, gardaí believe.

Brendan Kilduff (67), from Sallyhernaun, near Knock, had just visited an elderly farmer in his 80s in the neighbouring townland of Coogue, close to midnight on Tuesday.

But it is believed that a moment of tragic confusion after Mr Kilduff left the friend's house resulted in his death.

It is understood that after visiting the elderly farmer at his home, Mr Kilduff was unable to start his car.

The house where the shooting happened. PHOTOS: RAY RYAN

He was then fatally shot as he tried to return to the farmer's house. Sources said last night that "all the indications" were that Mr Kilduff was "shot accidentally".

Bachelor Mr Kilduff and the alleged gunman, also a bachelor, had known each other for many years and were on very friendly terms, according to local sources.

Mr Kilduff was said to be a frequent visitor to the elderly farmer's house.

The elderly man was arrested following the shooting but was last night released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí have been working on the theory that the man in his 80s discharged a number of warning shots after he became suspicious of noises outside his home.

Local sources said that the man was "very paranoid" about becoming the victim of a burglary.

Mr Kilduff’s car at the scene. PHOTOS: RAY RYAN

They said he may have been concerned that he was about to be targeted by a burglary gang when he discharged shots from his legally held firearm.

"Both men are very well-­respected local bachelors who operate small farms. It is a terrible tragedy," a local source said last night.

Gardaí have also been investigating whether the elderly man has been suffering from a serious illness in recent times which may have been a factor in the tragic events.

A senior source confirmed last night that the elderly farmer made an emergency '999' phone call after the shooting incident.

"He disclosed that he had fired shots after becoming suspicious of noises outside his home," the source said.

Gardaí rushed to the scene and the elderly man was arrested.

Sources said that while officers were satisfied with his version of events, the case was still being treated as a homicide.

Mr Kilduff's body remained at the scene overnight on Tuesday.

The car he is believed to have driven to the house was covered in plastic by gardaí and shattered glass from its windows could be seen on the ground beside it.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the remote scene shortly after 12.30pm yesterday and began their forensic analysis.

Mr Kilduff's body was then brought from the scene to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out yesterday.

Later in the day, Mr Kilduff's car was removed from the scene for further analysis.

Bloodstains were visible under the driver's door, indicating that he had been shot in or close to the car.

Friends who knew both men said people in the area surrounding Knock and Ballyhaunis were shocked, saddened and stunned at the news as it broke yesterday morning.

Aiden Kneafsey is a neighbour of the man who was arrested, and said he has known him for 59 years.

"He was a farmer living alone. Everyone around here is in shock and they're trying to take it all in.

"It's a very sad day for the village and for everybody involved," he said.

He said the arrested man is a quiet sheep farmer who did agricultural contracting in his earlier years.

"He's very helpful in the area. Everyone is devastated and in shock," he added.

Neighbouring farmers have told how there have been spates of burglaries in the area in recent times and many people, especially those living on their own, are living in fear.

Mr Kneafsey said people have had items stolen and solitary farmers were in fear.

A spokesperson for Knock Shrine said in a statement: "It is with great sadness and a deep sense of shock that we learned of the terrible tragedy that took place in our parish late yesterday evening.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Knock parish community are with the families and friends of those affected by this sad event."

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to contact Claremorris garda station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

