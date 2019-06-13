An elderly farmer was airlifted to hospital following a dog attack in Co Cavan this week.

Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after serious dog attack

Gardaí in Cavan are investigating an incident where a man was seriously injured by one dog in the Seefin area of Bailieboro, Co Cavan at approximately 12:30pm on Tuesday, June 11.

The elderly man was believed to be checking his cattle when the attack occured.

The male in his 80s was airlifted to St. James Hospital, Dublin.

His condition is not life threatening.

According to Gardai the dog has now been destroyed and the investigation is ongoing.

