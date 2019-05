An elderly man whose quad bike toppled on top of him has been airlifted to hospital.

An elderly man whose quad bike toppled on top of him has been airlifted to hospital.

The 74-year-old farmer was driving the bike on his farm, east of Donegal town, this afternoon when the accident occurred.

The Sligo Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118 was dispatched to the scene and has transported the man to Sligo University Hospital where his condition is not presently known.

More to follow