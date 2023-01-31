Dry-cow antibiotic use locks Irish colostrum out of Germany

A Limerick company, which ships colostrum to Germany, has said export will not go ahead for the 2023 season as a result of Ireland’s high level use of antibiotic dry-cow therapy.

Paul Dillon from CalfPens.ie, along with his brother-in-law Pat O’Boyle, had paved the way for colostrum to enter the new market through their new company, Biocolo, which operated in the spring of 2022.

Mr Dillon confirmed to the Farming Independent that colostrum from cows, even if the colostrum tests clear for antibiotics, cannot be exported if the cow has been treated with antibiotic dry-cow therapy.

“Some of the farms that offered to supply this year still had very high usage of antibiotic dry cow therapy while others were as low as 5pc,” Mr Dillon said.

“ISR, the company we sell to, wouldn't have dealt with this issue before, with only 4pc of cows in Germany getting antibiotic dry cow therapy.”

Read More

He said ISR is aware of the push in Ireland to reduce antibiotic dry cow therapy and hopes that exports of colostrum can begin again in 2024.

“ISR is also keen to grow their sales of animal health products in Ireland and have their scour treatment and scour prevention products available through www.calfpens.ie.”

Demand to supply colostrum had been so great that Biocolo had over 60 suppliers by the end of the first season.

Suppliers received between €1.50/L and €2/L, depending on its quality. This quality is established on farms using a refractometer.

Colostrum over 25g/100ml demanded the highest price, while colostrum supplied between 20-25g/100ml received over €1.50/L. The average price paid by Biocolo in 2022 was €1.75/L.

The processor, ISR, which is based in Lohne in northwest Germany, uses the colostrum in feed, sports drinks and beauty products.

ISR has decided to leave their freezers in Ireland while it continues its consultation with the Department of Agriculture on the issue.

Last year, chief operating officer at ISR, Martin Hapke, told the Farming Independent that the quality of raw material from Ireland is very high. “Currently, we cannot produce our products fast enough to meet demand.

“Between 60-70pc of our colostrum intake goes into the feed market, and the rest into sports nutrition and beauty care,” he said.

“Our products range in value from €40-€200/kg depending on the quantity and quality of the colostrum.

“I’m optimistic the number of Irish farmers who choose to supply us with colostrum will expand. We currently have over 2,000 farm suppliers across Europe.”