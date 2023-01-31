Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dry-cow antibiotic use locks Irish colostrum out of Germany

Farmer injects dry cow therapy into cow's teats at end of milking season, West Coast, New Zealand Expand

Close

Farmer injects dry cow therapy into cow's teats at end of milking season, West Coast, New Zealand

Farmer injects dry cow therapy into cow's teats at end of milking season, West Coast, New Zealand

Farmer injects dry cow therapy into cow's teats at end of milking season, West Coast, New Zealand
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

A Limerick company, which ships colostrum to Germany, has said export will not go ahead for the 2023 season as a result of Ireland’s high level use of antibiotic dry-cow therapy.

Paul Dillon from CalfPens.ie, along with his brother-in-law Pat O’Boyle, had paved the way for colostrum to enter the new market through their new company, Biocolo, which operated in the spring of 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy