Drive to increase contract-rearing pool in the west

martin coughlan

A major drive by Teagasc to expand the contract-rearing of dairy stock in the north-west could help alleviate fodder pressures on holdings in the south and east.

A meeting have taken place to assess the level of farmer interest in contract-rearing of stock both for this winter and on a longer-term basis.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Tom Coll of Teagasc, a drystock advisor who runs a contract-rearing group which has 18 farmer members in Sligo and Leitrim.

Mr Coll told the Farming Independent that the meetings would provide information and help confirm the level of farmer interest in contract-rearing.

"We want to find out how many host farmers are interested in getting involved. We'll pull the dairy farmers together after that," he explained.

Teagasc estimates that on-farm fodder shortages in the south-east are running at an average of 24pc on two thirds of farms, but are significantly higher on some highly stocked dairy units. In contrast, a lot of farmers in the north-west had a good year in terms of silage making.

Pointing out that it is a lot easier to move stock than silage, Mr Coll said it was agreed to explore expanding the current contract-rearing network in the north-west.

Mr Coll's group of farmers are based mostly in Sligo and Leitrim and contract-rear around 1,500 head at the moment, but this figure is likely to go to 3,300 next year.

Heifers are currently being reared for dairy units in Mayo, Sligo, Longford, Meath and Kilkenny, he said.

Mr Coll claimed there was scope for significant expansion in contract-rearing in the north-west, and that it could prove a win-win for farmers at either end of the country.

The contract-rearing agreements are legal contracts between the two farmers that cover everything from feeding and performance to veterinary charges and payment.

The ICMSA welcomed the proposal, maintaining that it made perfect sense. "The figures and the logistics have to be worked through closely, but certainly the initial analysis supports the idea that this is going to be a very viable option for dairy farmers in fodder-stressed areas in the midlands and south-east," said ICMSA livestock chairperson Des Morrison.

"From the dairy man's perspective you have a double benefit: apart from the obvious attraction of having your weanling heifers fed to an agreed weight at a time of scarce fodder, you also have the advantages of farming out your nitrates and reducing your own workload."

Indo Farming

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
