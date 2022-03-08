Draft CAP plan outlines definition of woman farmer

CAP Regulations place particular focus on promoting the participation of women in farming

The definition of a ‘woman farmer’ under the next CAP will be any individual farmer not meeting the definition of a ‘young farmer’ that identifies as a woman.

It comes as the new CAP Regulations place particular focus on promoting the participation of women in the socio-economic development of rural areas, with special attention to farming.

In a summary document on Ireland’s draft CAP plan, the Department of Agriculture has outlined that applicants must be able to “demonstrate that they are a woman” via a form of personal ID such as a passport, gender recognition cert or birth cert.

The applicant must also meet the proposed definition of an ‘active farmer’ and be registered as a woman in the Department’s Corporate Client System.

The document, circulated to the less than 100 attendees at the first public information session on Ireland’s 2023-2027 draft CAP plan in Mullingar, also outlines several other definitions which will be vital for the provision of payments.

In respect of ‘agricultural area’, it says this will be sub-divided into arable land, permanent crops and permanent grassland.

One significant change from the definition in the previous CAP is Ireland now proposes to specifically include “rushes” within the “permanent grassland” definition.

For ‘agricultural activity’, the same current provision will remain.

It is proposed there must be an agricultural activity on a parcel of land for it to be considered eligible. The activity must be either producing crops or maintaining land in a state suitable for production e.g. topping or mulching.

An ‘eligible hectare’ shall consist of any agricultural area which is used for an agricultural activity or, where the area is also used for non-agricultural activities, is predominantly used for agricultural activities, and which is at the farmer’s disposal.

From January 1, 2023, it’s proposed that up to 30pc of a parcel consisting of features that may be beneficial to water protection, climate, or biodiversity to be considered eligible.

This would ensure that for areas of certain non-agricultural features, a farmer would not have to remove them to be allowed to draw down a BISS payment, eco scheme or any Pillar II area-based payments.

An ‘active farmer’ is to be defined as those engaged in at least a minimum level of agricultural activity. However, it is proposed that Ireland will no longer apply the negative list (i.e. airports, railways, waterworks, real estate services and sports and recreational ground).

“For an applicant to be deemed active, they must demonstrate how they bear the economic and agricultural risk with regard to agricultural activity being undertaken," according to the the draft.

It is also proposed that Ireland define a ‘young farmer’ as those aged no more than 40 years at any time during the calendar year in which s/he submits an application under Pillar I or II measures.