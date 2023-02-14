Dog owners warned of risk to sheep during lambing season

Louth County Council has issued a warning to dog owners to be aware of their responsibilities and the potential risk of harm to sheep during the lambing season.

Garrett Shine, Louth County Veterinarian, said that in 2022 the Council was called out to and investigated 14 incidences of sheep worrying.

He warned that the penalties “can be very significant for both the owner and the dog, and compensation due to the farmer can be high”.

“Nobody wants to see any animal unnecessarily hurt or killed, be they a farm animal or family pet.”

Mr Shine added: “During the lambing season in particular, the message to dog owners is to keep your dogs under control and keep them in at night if you live near or on farmland. The family pet can become a completely different animal when in a pack, resulting in devastating consequences for all.”

The council outlined that dog owners have legal responsibilities under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, as amended, which provides for the protection of livestock from worrying by dogs, and where dogs are found to worry livestock, this can result in the owner committing and being found guilty of an offence which can include fines and/or prison.

It said that when outside the home, dog owners must legally ensure that their dogs are under ‘effectual’ control at all times and when visiting commonage or farm areas, all dog owners should observe and respect local signage around entry and leads, and it is recommended that dogs are left at home if accessing land where livestock are present or close by during the lambing season.

It also wants owners or anyone walking or exercising dogs “to be aware that the presence of dogs, even with playful intent, can cause great anxiety within a flock of sheep”.

During the winter months this can prevent ewes from coming into season and in lambing season it is the main cause of stillbirths and miscarriages, which can occur a number of days after contact with dogs.

Mr Shine added that all dogs which are apprehended will be scanned for microchips and will be impounded.

Reports of wandering dogs and suspicious sights can be made to the Louth County Council Dog Warden section at 042-9324345 or by email on vets@louthcoco.ie