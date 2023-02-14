Farming

Dog owners warned of risk to sheep during lambing season

A sheep killed after being attacked by dogs

Elaine Keogh

Louth County Council has issued a warning to dog owners to be aware of their responsibilities and the potential risk of harm to sheep during the lambing season.

Garrett Shine, Louth County Veterinarian, said that in 2022 the Council was called out to and investigated 14 incidences of sheep worrying.

