Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Department urged to tackle weak link in ‘paper farming’

Stock Image Expand
Mike Brady says those &lsquo;paper farmers&rsquo; renting hills with a minimal number of sheep are pretending to farm. Photo by Roger Jones Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Mike Brady says those &lsquo;paper farmers&rsquo; renting hills with a minimal number of sheep are pretending to farm. Photo by Roger Jones

Mike Brady says those ‘paper farmers’ renting hills with a minimal number of sheep are pretending to farm. Photo by Roger Jones

/

Stock Image

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Department of Agriculture has been urged to tackle the practice of ‘paper farming’ head-on under its EU farm payment system reforms set to come into force in 2023.

Agricultural consultant Mike Brady said the “frustrating” practice involves farmers who are “pretending to farm”, describing it as a less obvious type of armchair farming.

“I’m thinking of those renting hills and mountains with minimal numbers of sheep, small tillage farmers who don’t even know what crops they are sowing, and the sale of grass by farmers who haven’t even bought the fertiliser.

Most Watched

Privacy