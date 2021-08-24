Department urged to tackle weak link in ‘paper farming’

The Department of Agriculture has been urged to tackle the practice of ‘paper farming’ head-on under its EU farm payment system reforms set to come into force in 2023.

Agricultural consultant Mike Brady said the “frustrating” practice involves farmers who are “pretending to farm”, describing it as a less obvious type of armchair farming.

“I’m thinking of those renting hills and mountains with minimal numbers of sheep, small tillage farmers who don’t even know what crops they are sowing, and the sale of grass by farmers who haven’t even bought the fertiliser.

“This weak link in the system must be met head-on by the Department in the new CAP reform,” he said. Brady called for these farm holdings to be farmed in official partnerships or in share-farming arrangements to draw down payments or else be leased out.

His comments come after Francis Morrin, Head of CAP Entitlements Division in the Department of Agriculture, confirmed farm payment entitlement trading would continue under the next CAP, and it will operate in much the same way as the current system.

Speaking at a Department public consultation meeting on the CAP last week, he described the ‘armchair farmer’ issue as a “really complex area”. “If this was something that was easy to sort out, it would have been sorted out long ago,” he said.

Read More

“For every one person that believes nobody should be allowed lease out entitlements, there is someone else that is doing that for very legitimate reasons and often in bereavement circumstances,” he said.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack said he believes that a genuine farmer must have at least 0.15 livestock units per hectare on lands declared as forage. He added that a genuine farmer should also have farm product output of at least 50pc of the value of their Pillar 1 payment. That output should include the sale of livestock, milk and crops.

“As far as ICMSA is concerned, a non-genuine farmer includes a farmer who owns lands or entitlements and leases all of it,” Mr McCormack said.

“We do think that there may be a case for redefining ‘active farming’ in a way that moves it past the individual and attempts to incorporate some degree of broader communal impact.

“We think that there’s a case for arguing that an ‘active farmer’ should be an economic benefit to the wider community in which their farm is based,” he said. Addressing problems around retirement, he said they are not completely the result of the general confusion and incomplete nature of CAP 2020.

However, he said there was a real opportunity to do something that would have eased the transferral to the younger generation, along with many other obvious problems. That opportunity wasn’t taken, he said.

“One of the greatest failings of CAP is the lack of a generational renewal scheme whereby farmers can successfully and easily step back from the day-to-day running of the farm — if there is a successor — or lease the farm to a younger generation while in receipt of a ‘retirement bonus’, that could be done easily and cheaply, but there’s no sign.”