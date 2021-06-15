Department to research CAP front-loading

The Department of Agriculture has launched a modelling exercise to determine the impact of introducing a ‘front-loaded’ payment under the next CAP.

The Department confirmed that the work is now underway after the mandatory introduction of a ‘front-loading’ measure (known as CRISS) was demanded by MEPs at the latest round of CAP negotiations. The modelling work has not been completed and it is not clear whether the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue or stakeholders will have access to the results ahead of the next round of CAP talks.

It comes as farm organisations offered widely different views of the impact of front-loading at a hearing of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last week.

Brendan Joyce of the INHFA said there was potential through CRISS to help the sizeable number of farmers with 32 hectares or less. He said a CRISS payment of €80/ha on the first 15ha is possible through a linear cut of 10pc of the Pillar 1 budget and the capping of all Pillar 1 payments at €60,000. “Even with 85pc convergence, these farmers would see a Pillar 1 payment of €300/ha,” he said. However, the IFA said it was less confident CRISS would make a positive impact at farm level, with its president Tim Cullinan highlighting that up until the last round of negotiations, CRISS was a voluntary measure and said it needs to stay voluntary. IFA policy director Tadhg Buckley said if there were 30ha topped up with a front-loaded payment, it would be worth €45/ha. John Enright of the ICMSA warned of “unintended consequences” with such a measure. “People who have very high payments are going to qualify under CRISS. “The same as a farmer with €1,000 overall payment, a person to €100,000-€200,000 will qualify,” he said. ICSA president Dermot Kelleher would like to see a system that allocates more support for the first 40ha, but said CRISS is insufficient and it is not funded. “Instead, it takes a linear cut from all farmers, which is robbing Peter to pay Paul. Department of Agriculture modelling suggests that if you cut all farmers by €54m, you can give an extra €20/ha on the first 30 hectares. This will not make any worthwhile difference,” Mr Kelleher said.