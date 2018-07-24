Department to accept written requests for GLAS fallow land derogation from farmers in 'exceptional' fodder difficulties

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced that the Department will accept written requests for derogation under the GLAS action Environmental Management of Fallow land.

In a statement Minister Creed said the decision was taken due to the difficult weather conditions farmers are experiencing and must be on an exceptional basis.

“Given the difficulties farmers are experiencing this year, on an exceptional basis, my Department is prepared to consider written requests for derogation from the specifications for this action.

"Written requests will be considered on a case by case basis. A visit to the land affected may be required before approval is granted,"he said.

Under the GLAS action parcels must be mulched or mown at least once a year, but not between 1 March and 1 September. It aims to provide is to provide food and habitat for ground nesting birds, other fauna and insects throughout the nesting season by establishing a fallow area.

Given the recent drought conditions many farm stakeholders had called for an easing of restrictions within GLAS of maximise grass growth.