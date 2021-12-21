Department tight-lipped on slaughter-age ABP meeting

Reducing the age a which cattle are slaughtered could have a significant impact in reducing emissions from the agriculture sector and boost farm incomes, according to Teagasc. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The Department of Agriculture has refused to release details of a meeting between senior officials and a representative of meat giant ABP Group on reducing the age of cattle slaughter.

The Farming Independent understands the meeting took place in the first quarter of this year ahead of a Government target being announced to reduce the average age of slaughter of prime animals from 27 to 24 months by 2030 in November.

However, the policy has proved controversial amongst farmers and received an angry reaction from many farmers at CAP meetings around the country in recent weeks, while factory age limits formed a key element of protests which shut down the beef industry in 2019.

In its response to a Freedom of Information request on details of the meeting, the Department of Agriculture refused to provide information on what was discussed, citing 'proprietary information of a commercial enterprise' and therefore said details of the discussion could not be disclosed by the Department. The Department did say the meeting was requested by ABP.

According to the lobbying register, the meeting involved Bill Callanan Chief Inspector, Sinead McPhillips Assistant Secretary and Dean Holroyd, Group Technical and Sustainability Director at ABP Food Group.

The intended result of the meeting, according to the register, was 'an understanding of the impact of reduced age of cattle slaughter on emissions'.

Asked whether the Department officials engage with any other meat processors in relation to reducing the age of slaughter, it said:

Age of slaughter is a key action supporting the delivery of national climate commitments as mandated by the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021 and included in the Climate Action Plan 2021. In all engagements with industry, the Department has highlighted the need for delivery of actions as set out in the Climate Action plan.

Over the period 2010 to 2020, there has been a substantial reduction in the age at which bovine animals are slaughtered in Ireland.

In 2010 the average age at which dairy-sired steers were slaughtered was 908 days, while in 2020, the corresponding age was 857 days.

As a result, Teagasc said enteric and manure methane emissions have reduced by 158 kt CO2e over that period.

Looking towards 2030, Teagasc said it is possible that such reductions in age at slaughter could continue. However, it said further reductions in age at slaughter will likely be associated with a reduction in carcass weights. It also said without incentives and directly selecting genetically for animals that have a pre-disposition for a reduction in age at slaughter, the progress over the next decade is expected to be less that achieved between 2010 and 2020.

In a recent note to the Climate Advisory Council it estimated that over the period 2021 to 2030 a further one-month reduction in average age at slaughter can be achieved that would yield a mean reduction in emissions of 174 kt CO2e over the period 2021-2030.