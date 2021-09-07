Department pushing for 10pc cut in chemical N fertiliser limit from January

The EPA estimates that 30kg of every 100kg of fertiliser applied to land ends up in water

One of the most significant new proposals in the Department’s Nitrates Action Programme is a 10pc reduction on chemical nitrogen fertiliser allowances from next January, and perhaps 15pc in areas where there are particular issues with nitrogen losses.

“I don’t think anyone can argue against that,” said Jack Nolan of the Department’s Nitrogen Division last week.

“There are huge losses according to the EPA — based on modelling, about 30kg of every 100kg applied to land ends up in water.”

The Department is also proposing to extend the dates when the application of fertiliser is precluded.

Mr Nolan also confirmed that within “two years or less” a new chemical fertiliser register will be established.

“When you go to the co-op, you’ll give you a herd number, and that information will be transferred to the Department,” he said.

“Now some people are thinking, they’ll stockpile fertiliser, and that will be a way around for a short year or two, but the price of fertiliser is very high at the minute. It isn’t the time to be stockpiling.

“The majority of farmers that are working within the limits and this won’t be an issue for them.”

Poaching is another important pressure on water quality, Mr Nolan said, stressing that the issue needs to be addressed.

“At the moment the facility is there where extensive farmers — those stocked at less than 130 or 140kgN/ha — can avail of reduced storage to through outwintering,” he said.

“It’s proposed that that figure would be reduced down. So it only applies to less than 100kgN/ha, which is still half the farmers in Ireland. But it’s less than a third of the livestock.

“We should have fewer issues in the future because these farmers will have to make sure they have adequate storage.”