Department denies it is in talks to end direct payments

The Department of Agriculture has denied it is already in talks with other EU Member States on phasing out direct payments.

It comes as German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir said last week that he would favour direct payments being completely replaced and said all agriculture subsidies should be tied to the provision of public goods, such as through environmental schemes.

It follows the UK's decision to end direct payments to farmers in the wake of their exit from the EU.

Despite the latest reform of the CAP only coming into force in January, Mr Özdemir was also reported by EU publication EURACTIV as saying 'the time to think about the CAP after 2027 is now'.

Notably, it was also reported that a Senior German Government official said that it was already in talks with multiple other “like-minded” EU countries, including Ireland, on what approach should be taken to future farming subsidies.

However, in a statement to the Farming Independent, the Department of Agriculture said it has not engaged in talks with other Member States on the post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy.

The current focus is on the implementation of CAP Strategic Plans for the period 2023-2027, it said.

Read More

German proposals to ditch direct payments to farmers come despite European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski only in recent weeks that European farmers could soon start to reject CAP payments and farm without restrictions.

Speaking at a recent hearing of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee last week, Mr Wojciechowski again called for an increased CAP budget, but warned an increased EU budget would be difficult to achieve.

“The CAP budget will not have the same impact it had on farmers’ incomes as it had in previous years. This is an issue that we should start worrying about,” he said.

Mr Wojciechowski said many farmers across Europe were asking themselves if it would be better to forgo EU CAP payments and its associated rules and restrictions, and instead farm their land to its full potential.

“I’m afraid that we are very close to this limit where many farmers might decide to make the switch. We’re asking a lot of farmers to make a lot of effort in terms of environment, but at some point, farmers will start to figure out whether it pays,” he said.