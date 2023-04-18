Farming

Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023

The expectation is that prices will drop to around the historical average and that there will be significant upside price potential in the second half of 2023 and onwards. Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Global demand for dairy products is expected to stay subdued until the second half of 2023, with prices expected to slowly increase towards 2024.

Market Analyst at Vesper, Jesper Endlich, told the Bord Bia Dairy Markets Seminar in Kildare on Tuesday morning that co-ops were no longer able to make profitable dairy commodities in January 2023 and had no other option but to cut milk price paid to suppliers.

