Demand for dairy products to remain subdued until second half of 2023

Global demand for dairy products is expected to stay subdued until the second half of 2023, with prices expected to slowly increase towards 2024.

Market Analyst at Vesper, Jesper Endlich, told the Bord Bia Dairy Markets Seminar in Kildare on Tuesday morning that co-ops were no longer able to make profitable dairy commodities in January 2023 and had no other option but to cut milk price paid to suppliers.

“We’re close to the bottom now, we believe. The potential to go lower is quite limited,” Mr Endlich said.

Looking forward, the Vesper analyst said that milk deliveries are likely to be lower in Europe, with prices paid to farmers to decrease to around 40 c/kg.

Mr Endlich estimated that cost of production in Europe is currently between 35 and 45 c/L, but warned that this figure varied greatly depending “on size of the farm and the number of people you employ there’s many different elements,” he said.

The expectation is that prices will drop to around the historical average and that there will be significant upside price potential in the second half of 2023 and onwards.

Mr Endlich said that Europe will need to lower its prices in order to remain competitive on a global level, with countries such as New Zealand and the US.

On Monday, Kerry Group cut its milk price by 4 c/L for March supplies, as dairy markets currently experience a significant downturn, the co-op has said.

For March milk supplies farmers will receive 40 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat. This equates to 43.88c/L (vat inclusive) at EU standard constituents 3.40pc protein and 4.20pc fat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 43.66 c/L.

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 2 c/L (vat inclusive) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat on January, February and March volumes as part of its contractual commitment.

“Dairy markets are currently experiencing a significant downturn which is manifested in sluggish demand for dairy commodities,” a spokesperson for the co-op said.

“As a result, commodity prices have experienced a significant decline, reaching levels that cannot sustain current milk prices.

“Furthermore, the elevated costs of both farm and factory operations are exacerbating the challenging outlook for profitability among all stakeholders in the dairy industry.”

Last week, Lakeland Dairies also announced that it will cut its milk price by a further 4 c/L for March supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price to 42.85 c/L inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The March price includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5 c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p/L to 35 p/L. The March price includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5 p/L.