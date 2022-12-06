Dawn Meats to invest €100m in net zero emissions project

Gill Higgins, Group Sustainability Director at Dawn Meats and Dunbia, and Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats and Dunbia.

Dawn Meats has announced its ambition to target net zero operational emissions across the business by 2040.

The meat processor will make an initial €100m investment, aimed at tackling near term emission reduction measures.

The company has said it will continue to enhance production efficiencies, improve carcase utilisation and derive greater value from livestock products.

Other targets include ensuring 100% of plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable and sourcing 100% of cattle and sheep from Bord Bia assured farms in Ireland, and Red Tractor assured farms in the United Kingdom.

Dawn Meats has said its ‘Plan Four Zero’ is the culmination of years of significant work the company has undertaken to understand and combat emissions in the agriculture and food processing industry.

The Group’s most recent sustainability report highlighted a 248,000-tonne reduction in greenhouse gases from its operations and supply chain in 2020, while on-farm Scope 3 emissions reduced by 189,000t.

For the year ending 2021, the Group achieved a 40% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 15% reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity.

CEO of Dawn Meats and Dunbia, Niall Browne said: “Our leadership and wider team across Ireland and the UK are fully focused on delivering this goal and while we are proud of our achievements to date, we recognise there is much still to do.”

Dawn Meats is working collaboratively with farmers across two demonstration farms in Ireland to investigate the best ways of producing sustainable, high-quality meat.

At Newford Farm in Athenry research and development on sustainable suckler beef production is supported by Teagasc and McDonald’s. Since the farm’s opening in 2015 over 8,000 farmers have visited Newford and gained insights into sustainable beef production.

Group sustainability director at Dawn Meats and Dunbia, Gill Higgins described the challenges around addressing climate change as “enormous”.

“Through working with our primary producers and wider supply chain partners on innovative approaches to food production and packaging we have an opportunity to address Scope 3 emissions in a meaningful way.

“These are emissions which are amongst the most difficult to combat, but industry collaboration is vital in working toward net zero.”