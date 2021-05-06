Darina Allen supports attempts to block development of Cork piggery with capacity for 4,300 animals

Darina Allen said the development of a large piggery was “not the direction Irish agriculture should take.” Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Well-known chef, Darina Allen, has lent her support to campaigners seeking to block the development of an industrial-scale piggery with capacity for almost 4,300 animals in east Cork.

Plans for the controversial project have been put on hold after a local action group and several farmers living in the area filed appeals with An Bord Pleanála seeking to reverse last month’s decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the piggery at Curraheen, Ballymacoda, Co Cork.

Derra Farms is seeking to demolish an existing smaller piggery on the site to allow for the construction of a larger pig rearing facility with a capacity for 4,224 animals.

The company claims the new facility will allow for more modern production methods resulting in fewer emissions and less odour – a claim supported by Teagasc, the State advisory body for farming and agribusiness.

Ms Allen, the owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School in nearby Shanagarry, was one of over 220 individuals and groups to file a submission with the local authority opposing the project.

The chef claims the development would “unquestionably” have a negative impact on her business as well as potentially contaminating Ballymaloe’s own spring water well.

Ms Allen said the development of a large piggery was “not the direction Irish agriculture should take.”

“All over the world, the emphasis is on producing sustainable, nourishing, wholesome, chemical-free food that will enhance the health of the nation and doesn’t damage the environment or contribute to climate change,” said Ms Allen.

She described the intensive farming practices planned by Derra Farms as “the polar opposite” of such an approach.

Ms Allen added: “The pervasive odour from the slurry is also of major concern and has the potential to devastate the integrity and reputation of our Sustainable Food Project.”

The five-star Castlemartyr Resort in Castlemartyr, also voiced its opposition “in the strongest possible terms” to the plans amid concern about their effect on the spa and golf complex.

The hotel’s general manager, Brendan Comerford, said the development could have a serious and detrimental impact on the resort and the wider tourism business in east Cork.

Fáilte Ireland noted that the proposed development and the locations where pig manure from the plant is due to be spread are in close proximity to a number of tourism amenities including the proposed Midleton-Youghal greenway and beaches at Garryvoe, Ballinwillig and Redbarn.

Fáilte Ireland’s manager of environment and planning, Shane Dineen, said the area was also due to host another Ironman competition again in 2021 after the success of the inaugural event in 2019.

“A pristine natural environment is central to the development and marketing of these experiences and is highly valued by domestic and overseas visitors,” said Mr Dineen.

Animal welfare charity, Compassion in World Farming, claimed “factory farming” like the proposed plant near Ballymacoda would have catastrophic results for people, animals and the planet.

Opponents of the project including the Power (Protection of Water, Environment and Residents) Group, one of the appellants, which has expressed concern about odours from the intensification of activity at the new plant given it is expected to create over seven million litres of pig slurry annually when operational.

Proposals to spread the slurry over 18 townlands in East Cork has added to the depth of feeling in the area with over 3,400 signing an online petition objecting to Derra Farms’ plans.

The Power Group’s chairman, John Gannon, said local people felt strongly that preventing the development in such a sensitive location was “the only way to safeguard our health, the environment and the quality of life we all presently enjoy.”

Other concerns include extra traffic of heavy vehicles, animal noise and the increased risk of pollution to local water sources.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue a ruling on the appeal by the end of August.