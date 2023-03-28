Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dairy farmers set to lose over €1bn as processors slash milk price

Cuts described as ‘absolutely horrendous’ as dairy sector faces income hammer blow

Peter Hynes told the Farming Independent that he expects his farm's income to be down by between €120,000-150,000 in 2023, as a result of milk price cuts Expand

Close

Peter Hynes told the Farming Independent that he expects his farm's income to be down by between €120,000-150,000 in 2023, as a result of milk price cuts

Peter Hynes told the Farming Independent that he expects his farm's income to be down by between €120,000-150,000 in 2023, as a result of milk price cuts

Peter Hynes told the Farming Independent that he expects his farm's income to be down by between €120,000-150,000 in 2023, as a result of milk price cuts
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Dairy farmers are set to lose more than €1bn in 2023 as a result of several cuts in milk price by processors, according to those in the sector.

The average dairy herd in Ireland produces approximately 450,000L of milk per year, and with a predicted milk price cut of 15c/L, this will result in a loss of €1.147bn for dairy farmers.

Most Watched

Privacy