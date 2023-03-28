Dairy farmers set to lose over €1bn as processors slash milk price

Dairy farmers are set to lose more than €1bn in 2023 as a result of several cuts in milk price by processors, according to those in the sector.

The average dairy herd in Ireland produces approximately 450,000L of milk per year, and with a predicted milk price cut of 15c/L, this will result in a loss of €1.147bn for dairy farmers.

The average 90-cow herd will see an income drop of €67,500. President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has described the cuts in milk price announced since the start of the year as “absolutely horrendous”.

Mr McCormack said that this kind of income hammer blow is unsustainable, and he called on co-op boards to “steady the ship”.

“Everyone must remember that input costs have not come back to realistic levels, with particularly Irish fertiliser prices way out of kilter with the EU,” he said.

“Electricity and energy prices are still at unacceptably high levels for small businesses like farms and interest rates continue to increase.”

“The margin is there in the market and in the supply chain — the consumer prices and inflation rates prove it. The milk processors are going to have to go after that and maintain the farmer share of the final consumer price.”

A spokesperson for Dairy Industry Ireland told the Farming Independent that the milk price outlook in Ireland is difficult with key commodity prices over 40pc down on the historic peaks seen in September 2022.

Allied with this, there is no respite in hugely increased energy and supply chain costs that processors have had to factor in over the past year, in tandem with the higher input costs farmer suppliers have suffered. Cork dairy farmer Peter Hynes told the Farming Independent that he expects his farm’s income to be down by between €120,000-150,000 in 2023, as a result of milk price cuts.

“The biggest shock is why farmers weren’t told this was going to happen. It was plain to be seen. The co-ops told me they didn’t want to be panicking farmers,” Mr Hynes said.

“Going by the European commodity market, the alarm bells were there for those watching in September last year.

“Processors are still going with the line that markets are still uncertain. Mid January to now the European price has stabilised. The cuts so far for January and February have cost us €5,000. Co-ops need to be willing to pass on any price reduction for fertiliser.”

Teagasc’s Joe Patton told the Farming Independent that the perceived income fall will be by more severe than quoted by processors as the majority of herds are supplying milk solids at a higher rate than required in the base price.

​“The sharper the fall in milk price early in the year, the greater the proportion of milk supply that will be at the lower price,” Dr Patton warned. “We’re encouraging farmers to have no passengers in the herd while input costs remain so high.”

Dr Patton estimates that every 6c/L drop in milk price would result in a further 0.9c/L drop in farmers’ milk cheques, due to average milk constituents supplied being higher than the base price requires. With most co-ops dropping their milk price by 12c/L so far in 2023, Dr Patton estimates that this could be as high as a 13.8c/L hit to farmers’ milk cheques.

“This could be another €9,000/year taken off. There’s nobody hiding anything that’s just the way it’s quoted. Last year, margins weren’t as big as what many would have perceived also. Milk price was high but costs were high too.”

Agricultural consultant and managing director at Brady Group, Mike Brady, told the Farming Independent that the recent drop in milk price has been much greater than expected, but comes on the back of a ‘nirvana’ style year for 2022.

“Dairy farmers will cut their cloth according to measure. Milk price is falling from a good high but the reality is that every single expenditure is going to go up this year,” he said. “The clever lads are staying out of the rental price madness. It [high rental prices] might take a year or so to ease, but it will ease.”