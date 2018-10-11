Farm Ireland
Dairy farmer 'rammed' neighbour's car with teleporter causing fatal injuries, jury in murder trial of farmer hears

Incident: Gardaí at the scene in Rattoo in April 2017. Photo: Domnick Walsh
Michael Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh.
Anthony O'Mahony

Anne Lucey

A dairy farmer "intentionally rammed" the car of a neighbouring farmer with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him "catastrophic injuries" resulting in death, a jury has heard.

Michael Ferris (63), of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee to the murder of 73-year-old tillage farmer John Anthony O'Mahony at Rattoo on April 4, 2017.

The court heard that a 'crow banger' used to scare birds away from crops at the centre of a row between the pair would go off every four minutes and 26 seconds.

Opening the trial, counsel for the DPP, Patrick McGrath SC, said that just before 8am on the morning of April 4, 2017, the accused man, Michael Ferris, was driving a teleporter "with large prongs" on a country road.

He said the jury would hear he "intentionally rammed" the blue Peugeot 508 car driven by the deceased "on a number of occasions."

This caused severe damage to the car "and catastrophic injuries" which resulted in death a short time later.

Mr McGrath said that the deceased suffered "at least five penetrating wounds" - at least two through the body and through his back. There were multiple penetrating wounds of the heart and liver.

The court heard Mr O'Mahony and his brother had bought 100 acres of land in Rattoo in the late 1980s, initially for vegetable growing but in recent years were using it for tillage. A bachelor farmer, the deceased lived in a townland not far from Rattoo.

Mr O'Mahony was a man who had "a very regular routine" with some health problems, the jury were told.

Over the years, there appeared to have been a falling out between the deceased and Mr Ferris and they avoided each other.

Mr Ferris was a dairy farmer with about 90 acres and farmed with his brother.

Mr Ferris would be described by neighbours "as a quiet man, an obliging man and also a man of routine", Mr McGrath said.

A particular issue arose about the use of a crow banger, a large device used in tillage, which discharges bangs at intervals to keep crows away from crops.

The crow banger had annoyed not just Mr Ferris, "but had also annoyed a number of other neighbours over the years," counsel said. It was so loud some neighbours wore ear protectors, the court heard.

When gardaí from Listowel arrived on the scene, they found the severely damaged car and the deceased was in the car with serious injuries and it was obvious there had been a violent incident.

The jury was told that Mr Ferris went to his neighbour Mairead Walsh's house on the morning in question and said, "O'Mahony is gone".

Prosecution witness Ms Walsh described Mr Ferris as "lovely, a great neighbour". They would meet most days on the lane and he would always arrive with something, with eggs or vegetables and if she was baking she'd drop scones up to the Ferris's house.

Everyone got along, but around five years ago the deceased, Anthony O'Mahony, got "more peculiar", she said.

Cross-examined by Brendan Grehan SC for the defence, Ms Walsh said the banger was placed against a wall, around 120 metres from their house.

Asked if she feared the dead man, Ms Walsh broke down in tears recalling an incident when Mr O'Mahony was standing at his gate. "He shot right over my head and I got really scared," she said.

Patrick Walsh, husband of Ms Walsh, said the crow banger had been set up by Mr O'Mahony, on the Thursday, six days before April 4.

He phoned the council on Monday, April 3 fearing he would have to put up with it again to next October. He was told to keep a log.

The trial continues.

